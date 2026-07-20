What’s wrong with Freddy Peralta? The Mets won’t love the possible answers

The next few weeks will test whether his value can rebound before a potential trade deadline move.

The New York Mets acquired Freddy Peralta to be their ace this season. So far, he's been anything but.

Once upon a time, the New York Mets believed they’d compete for the 2026 World Series. So when the opportunity arose to acquire Milwaukee Brewers All-Star pitcher Freddy Peralta, how could David Stearns and Steve Cohen say no?

Reality didn’t need long to set in for the Mets. Peralta has been one of many immensely disappointing players on a last-place Mets team. He enters Monday’s start against the Brewers carrying a 4.26 ERA — his worst since 2019 — amid mounting rumors that he’ll be traded within the next two weeks.

And while Peralta never carved through lineups with electric stuff the way that Jacob Misorowski or Tarik Skubal do, he was nonetheless a consistent top-of-the-rotation arm in Milwaukee throughout the 2020s. Yet, he’s barely been a replacement-level starter with the Mets. What’s going on?

What’s gone wrong with New York Mets pitcher Freddy Peralta?

Boston Red Sox v New York Mets | Ishika Samant/GettyImages

At face value, the answer is everything. Opponents are hitting .257 against him, easily the highest this decade. His strikeout numbers are down, though his walk rate and home run percentage (9.4% and 3.2%, respectively) are right in line with his career numbers.

Peralta has also never thrown over 180 regular-season innings, so this doesn’t seem like an instance of a heavy workload catching up with a player. The problem is that the answer likely goes far beyond the counting statistics and underlying metrics. However, only Peralta can clear the air there.

In other words, it’s entirely possible Peralta’s struggles come from the pressure of hitting free agency this coming offseason. He also wouldn’t be the first player who isn’t made for the New York market, especially not after playing his entire career in Milwaukee.

Former Knicks veterans Joakim Noah and big man Julius Randle have both admitted the pressure of playing in New York got to them. The Mets’ locker room issues likely don’t help matters, either. Management allowed Pete Alonso to leave in free agency, traded Jeff McNeil and Brandon Nimmo, and felt comfortable with Francisco Lindor as the unofficial captain.

And much like me before a 10th-grade math test when I’d neglected to study, Lindor was woefully unprepared, and the results speak for themselves.

But I personally don’t want to assume any of those issues are the true driving force behind Peralta’s disappointing season. Simply put, we don’t know. It’s nonetheless important to acknowledge the talking points we’re already seeing on social media.

What does Freddy Peralta’s 2026 season mean for him in free agency?

New Yo President of Baseball Operations David Stearns meets media pre-opening day | Newsday LLC/GettyImages

Based on his track record and the fact that he is only 30, I’d be surprised to see Peralta settle for a one-year, prove-it deal this winter. But I’m also not planning on him signing a four-year, $120 million contract.

Back in 2024, the Athletics signed Luis Severino to a two-year, $45 million contract with a $22 million player option. Peralta should be able to earn a similar contract, if not more in average base salary. Big-market teams might want to proceed carefully, though. There’d be no shame in passing on Peralta if they’re skeptical that he could thrive in Chicago or Los Angeles.

Objectively speaking, the Cardinals feel like a perfect fit. Peralta is obviously familiar with the NL Central, and the Cardinals are at the stage of their rebuild where they can afford (pun not intended) to make a splash or two in free agency.

The Rangers also intrigue me. Jacob deGrom turned 38 in June, and none of their young starters have worked out thus far.

And as dangerous as it is to assume, I think we can collectively agree Peralta is unlikely to be pitching for the Mets next year. Then again, most of the current roster doesn’t deserve to be in a Mets uniform come 2027.

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