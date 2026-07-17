MLB Insider: Mets, Dodgers and 3 other teams that will control the trade deadline

Decisions made by these five front offices will shift the competitive landscape, determining which playoff contenders emerge as true championship threats.

The MLB trade deadline is approaching, and five key teams are positioned to dictate the market's activity and control the flow of major trades.

The All-Star break and MLB Draft are over, and now that means that every team turns its attention toward the trade deadline.

Right now, the market is quiet. The action is expected to pick up as the Aug. 3 trade deadline gets closer. Many teams, especially in the American League, are hopeful of contending, and it has the pool of known sellers limited. But the next two weeks will shake out more sellers and expand the pool of available players and thus lead to trades.

One team that has entered the pool of sellers: the New York Mets, who informed other organizations that they are open for business, as first reported by Chelsea Janes of SNY. It was an expected move from the Mets, as they are 40-57 and the most disappointing team in baseball. The team will not make Juan Soto and any of its other young players available, but the possibilities in Queens should have other teams circling.

Here’s a look at the teams who will control the deadline.

New York Mets

Let’s start with the Mets. Freddy Peralta will draw strong interest from rival teams. While his 4.66 ERA is his highest since 2019, he’s a proven commodity who can make a big impact in a playoff rotation. His $8 million salary for 2026 makes him a possibility for almost anyone. And his reputation as one of baseball’s top clubhouse presences will only add to the intrigue.

Other trade possibilities for the Mets include Clay Holmes, Luke Weaver, Brooks Raley and A.J. Minter, among others. One option could be with so many contending teams seeking catching, listening on Francisco Alvarez and Luis Torrens, which was first mentioned by The Athletic. But the likelihood of such a deal is unknown and should probably be viewed as unlikely.

Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers control the deadline with Tarik Skubal. And now at 44-52 and 7-3 in July, it’s anyone’s guess as to what happens with the superstar left-hander, and that will likely be determined by how the team performs in the next two weeks.

Do the Tigers keep Skubal and add for one last World Series push before he becomes a free agent? Or do they trade Skubal for a package of prospects that would help them compete in 2027 and beyond? That’s the question that Scott Harris and the front office will be debating until August 3 – and what everyone in baseball will be monitoring.

Los Angeles Dodgers

And if the Tigers decide to trade Skubal, everyone will be watching the Los Angeles Dodgers.

When a star player is available, the Dodgers are always involved. They have the prospect capital to get a deal done. A rival executive told me earlier this season that acquiring Skubal would be difficult for a team because “it’s tough for a team to just come up with the close to $12-14 million he will be owed after a trade that isn’t budgeted for. Teams don’t typically have a bunch of extra cash laying around midseason, so it takes an ownership group willing to find extra cash.”

Well, Dodgers ownership has never been afraid of spending extra cash to acquire a star player. Their current roster is proof of that.

San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants are one of the more interesting teams to watch ahead of the deadline. There's obviously Rafael Devers, Matt Chapman and Willy Adames. Then there’s Luis Arraez, Robbie Ray and Harrison Bader. Then there’s also the possibility of Jung Hoo Lee.

Lee, signed to a six-year, $130 million contract, is a very good baseball player. He consistently puts the ball in play, is capable of playing all three outfield positions, and is only 27 years old. He’s signed for three more seasons, and considering the lack of difference-making bats on this year's market, he would net the Giants a really strong return in a trade.

Los Angeles Angels

The Los Angeles Angels’ front office is now run by John Mozeliak, and the majority of his energy was spent getting prepped for the draft. Now that the draft is over, his attention is now onto the deadline.

How aggressive the Angels will be remains anyone’s guess, but the interest in Reid Detmers, Jose Soriano and Jo Adell figures to be strong. Detmers is a player frequently brought up by rival executives, who has a 3.35 FIP and 123 strikeouts in 108.2 innings. Other trade candidates with the Angels figure to include Jorge Soler, Brent Suter and Kirby Yates, among others.

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