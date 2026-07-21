The definitive list of MLB trade deadline buyers and sellers, according to an MLB Insider

With the MLB trade deadline less than two weeks away, most teams have clear buyer or seller labels, but several remain undecided.

The trade deadline is less than two weeks away, and it still looks like a clear and obvious seller’s market.

The problem is that, given the crowded nature of the standings right now, plenty of teams are still on the fence about whether to buy or sell — which makes the next week or so extremely important in determining how things shake out before Aug. 3. Which direction will your team choose? Here’s a look at where all 30 clubs stand and their most likely paths forward.

Arizona Diamondbacks: Buyer

At 51-49 and in second place in the National League West, GM Mike Hazen would love to buy and give his team another chance at making a deep postseason run. The most glaring need at the moment is first base, among others, and it would hardly be surprising to see Hazen make calls about upgrading that position.

Atlanta Braves: Buyer

San Diego Padres v Atlanta Braves | Todd Kirkland/GettyImages

Alex Anthopoulos will be open-minded when it comes to the deadline and will consider reinforcements to the rotation, bullpen and offense. Adding an impact pitcher ahead of the postseason makes plenty of sense, and despite a limited number of clear-cut sellers, Anthopoulos should have plenty of arms to choose from.

Baltimore Orioles: Shrug emoji

At 49-52, the Orioles are in wait-and-see mode. If they sell, teams will try for slugging outfielder Taylor Ward. Adley Rutschman will be a popular ask for teams needing catching, though there is skepticism from rival executives that he will be traded. If Baltimore adds, bullpen help and potentially an infielder would make sense in the wake of Blaze Alexander’s fractured left hand.

Boston Red Sox: Buyer

Baltimore Orioles v Boston Red Sox | Jaiden Tripi/GettyImages

I had the Red Sox as full-blown sellers not long ago, with Willson Contreras, Sonny Gray and Aroldis Chapman all on my list of candidates to go. Then the Red Sox won 14 games in a row, Contreras told MassLive.com that he won’t waive his no-trade clause and suddenly they look like definitive buyers. Good for Craig Breslow and that organization.

Chicago Cubs: Buyer

Pitching, pitching and more pitching. That should be the Cubs’ motto come the trade deadline. I expect Jed Hoyer and the front office to be active both in the rotation and bullpen markets.

Chicago White Sox: Buyer

Chicago White Sox v Texas Rangers | Sam Hodde/GettyImages

The White Sox are one of the best stories of the entire season. They’ve been tremendous so far and have a real shot at winning the American League Central. Chris Getz will be looking at starting pitching at the deadline, and two strong fits would be Reid Detmers and Clay Holmes given their team control beyond 2026 — though he will surely look closer at other options.

Cincinnati Reds: Seller

The Reds are open to moving players on expiring contracts, and right-hander Brady Singer feels like a strong candidate to be dealt. Other potential names include Tyler Stephenson, Eugenio Suarez and Nathaniel Lowe. One possibility, as first reported by The Athletic, is for Cincinnati to add controllable MLB players in hopes of competing in 2027 and beyond.

Cleveland Guardians: Buyer

Minnesota Twins v Cleveland Guardians | Jason Miller/GettyImages

The Guardians are once again fighting for the American League Central and would love to add offense. A right-handed bat would make plenty of sense.

Colorado Rockies: Seller

Colorado is open for business, and they are a team that may not be afraid to get ahead of the market. After all, they already swung a small trade with the Dodgers that sent reliever Seth Holvorsen to L.A. The rockies have plenty of trade assets, including Jake McCarthy, Mickey Moniak, Antonio Senzetela and Jimmy Herget, among others. Star slugger Hunter Goodman will be a popular name among rival teams, but there’s skepticism in league circles that Paul DePodesta will ultimately move him.

Detroit Tigers: Shrug emoji

Philadelphia Phillies v Detroit Tigers | Duane Burleson/GettyImages

Everyone in baseball is watching this one. If the Tigers decide to sell, the top contenders are going to fight for the chance to acquire Tarik Skubal. He could be the difference in dethroning the Dodgers, or he could be the key to a threepeat for Los Angeles. If Detroit continues winning, though, they could elect to hold Skubal and give it one last push before he becomes a free agent. At 47-53, what the Tigers do is anyone’s guess.

Houston Astros: Buyer and seller?

The Astros would like to buy at the deadline, and adding a starting pitcher is a priority. But in a very limited relief market, especially with Aroldis Chapman now unlikely to be traded by the Red Sox, Houston should at least listen on Josh Hader. He’s one of the best relievers in baseball, and he’s under team control for two more seasons. Perhaps a contending team could give them something Dana Brown can’t refuse?

Kansas City Royals: Seller

San Francisco Giants v Kansas City Royals | Jay Biggerstaff/GettyImages

Considering the state of the market, the Royals should strongly consider moving one of Michael Wacha or Seth Lugo. Alas, Kansas City has already indicated that they would prefer to hold onto both players. The most likely players to go are rentals such as Lane Thomas, Starling Marte and Matt Strahm.

Los Angeles Angels: Seller

Interim GM John Mozeliak intends to keep an open mind in trade talks, and considering the lack of sellers in this market, Los Angeles could take advantage. Jo Adell will be popular, but Reid Detmers, the Angels’ left-handed starter, has been someone rival executives are incredibly intrigued by. There is a ton to like here, and he has many fans across the league. Jorge Soler, Brent Suter and Kirby Yates are among the other trade possibilities for the Halos.

Los Angeles Dodgers: Buyer

Los Angeles Dodgers v Philadelphia Phillies | Mitchell Leff/GettyImages

Do the Dodgers go out and get Skubal? It’s the question that everyone across baseball is wondering. If they don’t, do they pivot to another starter even though their playoff rotation could feature Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Shohei Ohtani, Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow?

Miami Marlins: Buyer

Now is the time for the Marlins to buy, and adding a third baseman should be a priority. Acquiring a pitcher would make sense as well. And as The Athletic reported, Miami has zero plans to move Sandy Alcantara. At 52-49, they’re thinking postseason, and having Alcantara around gives them the best chance of not just getting there but possibly making a run.

Milwaukee Brewers: Buyer

Miami Marlins v Milwaukee Brewers | John Fisher/GettyImages

I’ve advocated for the Brewers to make a splash — a Tarik Skubal-level splash — but I don’t get the feeling that’s overly likely. Milwaukee is armed with the best farm system in baseball, and I’d expect them to use it to add a pitcher and potentially a bat.

Minnesota Twins: Shrug emoji

The Twins are 49-52 and still very much in contention for a playoff spot just one year after holding an epic trade deadline selloff. They have a clear need for starting pitching and a high-leverage reliever. But with so few known sellers, does a team offer Minnesota enough to part with Joe Ryan and/or Ryan Jeffers?

New York Mets: Seller

New York Mets v Atlanta Braves | Todd Kirkland/GettyImages

The Mets have already informed other teams they’re open for business. Freddy Peralta and his $8 million contract will be of significant interest despite his struggles this season, and it would hardly be a surprise if he’s moved. Luke Weaver will also draw widespread interest, and the fact he’s in the first year of an affordable two-year contract will also heighten his value across the league. Clay Holmes will also draw interest here.

New York Yankees: Buyer

The Yankees looked like the team to beat at the start of the season … and now they’re 56-44 and chasing the Rays in the American League East. Their needs include catching, bullpen and another bat. Brian Cashman figures to be very busy ahead of the Aug. 3 deadline.

A’s: Likely seller

Los Angeles Dodgers v Athletics | Thearon W. Henderson/GettyImages

At 43-57 and 8.5 games out of a Wild Card spot, the A’s are trending toward selling. A name that has been mentioned in trade rumors has been Shea Langeliers, their superstar catcher. While the A’s will listen on him, it feels highly unlikely that the team ultimately moves him. Yes, his agent is Scott Boras, whoalmost never does extensions before his biggest clients reach free agency. But Langeliers is a franchise building block, and someone you simply do not trade unless the offer is something you truly cannot refuse.

Philadelphia Phillies: Buyer

The Phillies are looking for a starter, bullpen help and a righty outfielder. Adding a more reliable fifth starter to the rotation figures to be the most urgent need in the eyes of industry sources. The need for a high-leverage reliever was heightened with the loss of Brad Keller. In their search for a bat, rival executives believe Taylor Ward stands out as a strong fit.

Pittsburgh Pirates: Buyer

Pittsburgh Pirates v Cleveland Guardians | Diamond Images/GettyImages

Adding pitching will be the Pirates’ focus at the deadline. They’re three games over .500, have a legitimate chance at a postseason spot and have a glaring need in the bullpen. Ben Cherington will work the phones trying to acquire a reliever, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if that comes closer to the Aug. 3 deadline.

San Diego Padres: Buyer

I’m putting the Padres as a buyer because I can’t see AJ Preller, only 2.5 games out of a Wild Card spot with a talented roster, deciding to sell. On that topic: I’m skeptical that San Diego trades Mason Miller. Preller coveted Miller, parting with Leo De Vries, a top-two prospect in baseball, to land him at last year's trade deadline. Miller has been excellent this season and exceeded their already high expectations. All that for Preller to trade him just 12 months later? Color me skeptical.

San Francisco Giants: Seller

San Francisco Giants v Seattle Mariners | Jack Compton/GettyImages

The names that will be mentioned here are Rafael Devers, Matt Chapman, Willy Adames, Jung Hoo Lee, Luis Arraez and Robbie Ray. Harrison Bader could also sneak into the mix, too. Either way, Buster Posey’s phone will be ringing early and often.

Seattle Mariners: Buyer

At 51-50 and in first place in the American League West, the Mariners are a clear buyer with obvious needs: bullpen help and a right-handed bat. Jerry Dipoto mentioned the league-wide possibilities of buyer-for-buyer trades the other week. Could that be an avenue Seattle ultimately pursues to improve its roster?

St. Louis Cardinals: Buyer for 2027 and beyond

St. Louis Cardinals v Arizona Diamondbacks | Chris Coduto/GettyImages

This has been a really strong season for the Cardinals. At 51-48, they’ve exceeded expectations and have earned the right to improve the big-league roster this year. But anything that they do will be with 2027 and beyond in mind. Chaim Bloom wants to build a sustainable winner, and young stars Jordan Walker and JJ Wetherholt are a really, really good core around which to do just that.

Tampa Bay Rays: Buyer

I love the Skubal fit for the Rays. But adding another bat is something that Erik Neander would love to do, and he certainly has the prospect capital to acquire anyone he desires.

Texas Rangers: Shrug emoji

Chicago White Sox v Texas Rangers | Sam Hodde/GettyImages

If the Rangers add, bullpen help and possibly another bat seem like the clear needs. But at 50-50, the next week will determine how Chris Young and his front office operate.

Toronto Blue Jays: Shrug emoji

At one point, it seemed like a near lock that the Blue Jays would buy. But now that they are 46-54 and in last place in the American League East, the next week is vital for Toronto. If they buy, starting pitching is a clear priority. If they sell, players on expiring contracts such as Kevin Gausman and Daulton Varsho will draw interest. Reliever Jeff Hoffman, who has one more year left on his contract, should have suitors as well.

Washington Nationals: Buyer and seller?

Washington Nationals v Colorado Rockies | Dustin Bradford/GettyImages

“I think Paul Toboni is probably in a spot he didn’t think he would be in come July,” one rival executive opined. “Do you buy or sell some chips? Will be interesting. Offense is legit, but pitching not so much.”

Teams will inquire on CJ Abrams to see what it takes to pry the star shortstop out of Washington. Foster Griffin, a breakout left-handed starter, will draw interest as well. If they add, bullpen help is the most glaring need.