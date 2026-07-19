Realistic Dodgers deals for Skubal and MLB trade deadline aces after Ohtani injury

Shohei Ohtani missing his first start after the All-Star break might not be the end of the world, but it turns out that he won't be pitching for a while longer as he deals with a knee injury that kept him out of the All-Star Game. He's still able to hit, and the Los Angeles Dodgers hope he'll be back on the mound before the end of the season, but can they really count on that?

Shohei Ohtani won't make his scheduled start on the mound Wednesday against the Phillies, and he might not make one for a while.



"Kind of where we're at, right now, how we're proceeding, I would say that it's going to be some time."https://t.co/DxCD8iWvXT — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) July 19, 2026

Blake Snell is working his way back from injury, but given his injury history, can he really be relied on? The same goes for Tyler Glasnow, who is also out with an injury of his own. Yes, the Dodgers still have Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Justin Wrobleski, Emmet Sheehan and Roki Sasaki to lean on, but the need for more starting pitching depth is suddenly apparent. These mock trades could be on the horizon with that in mind.

Dodgers should pursue Tarik Skubal after Shohei Ohtani injury

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The dream addition for the Dodgers would be Tarik Skubal. It's far from a guarantee that the Detroit Tigers move the free agent to be, as they're just 3.5 games back of a playoff spot, but if a package like this were to present itself, the Tigers might not have much of a choice.

Zyhir Hope is a top 20 prospect in the majors, making him the kind of prospect most teams would be unwilling to part with. The Dodgers presumably won't want to either, but given the other outfield prospects they have and how good Skubal is, it makes sense for them to do this.

Adding on River Ryan and Zach Root, two of the Dodgers' best pitching prospects, to Hope should get the Tigers more than interested. Ryan can help presumably right away, and while Root is probably a couple of years away from debuting in the majors, he has had an excellent year in High-A. The Dodgers would be acquiring arguably the best pitcher on the planet, while the Tigers would be landing a blue-chip prospect, a pitching prospect who can help right now, and a younger pitching prospect with a lot of upside. That sounds like a win-win for both sides.

Joe Ryan would make the Dodgers dangerous in 2027 as well

Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Minnesota Twins are only 1.0 game back of the third Wild Card spot in the AL, so the odds of them being willing to trade Joe Ryan are probably even slimmer than the Tigers trading Skubal, but again, a package like the one below that might overwhelm the Minnesota Twins could lead to a deal being consummated.

The Dodgers would be sending a three-player package headlined by Mike Sirota, an even better outfield prospect than Hope, who reached base in an absurd 72 straight games this season. Jackson Ferris is a starter who can help the Twins sooner rather than later, and while Chase Harlan is probably a few years away, he's had a huge year and could be the Twins' solution at third base that they've been looking for.

The Twins don't want to trade Ryan, especially given that he has an extra year of control, but it's hard to imagine them getting a better package than this. From a Dodgers' perspective, this is a lot to give up, but two playoff runs from Ryan make it worth their while.

Royals are an underrated team to watch for the Dodgers

Kansas City Royals pitcher Michael Wacha | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unlike the Tigers and Twins, the Kansas City Royals are clear deadline sellers, and while it's clear they don't want to trade Michael Wacha, they ought to listen to offers. This one could be good enough to persuade them.

Wacha obviously doesn't have the upside Ryan and Skubal do, but he has a 3.77 ERA in an AL-leading 119.1 innings this season, and has been as consistently reliable a mid-rotation arm as there's been in the majors. He might not be an ace, but the Dodgers sure could use someone like him.

James Tibbs III has had a huge year in Triple-A, slashing .290/.410/.551 with 21 home runs and 72 RBI. The only reason he isn't in the majors right now is that the Dodgers are just so loaded. The Royals, on the other hand, could use another corner outfielder, and the kind of power Tibbs can provide.

The Dodgers would be acquiring Wacha for an additional year, which always helps, and as good a prospect as Tibbs is (he's a fringe top 100 prospect), the Dodgers have so many other outfield prospects to the point where parting with Tibbs just doesn't mean much to them. This is beneficial for both sides.

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