Adley Rutschman trades to the Pirates, Rangers and Astros to secure a playoff spot

The offers would give his current team a chance to restock its farm system with a mix of immediate help and long-term upside.

A star catcher is generating serious trade interest from three playoff-chasing teams looking to upgrade their rosters before the deadline.

After two miserable, injury-battered seasons, Adley Rutschman is back up to speed for the Baltimore Orioles. He will appear in his third MLB All-Star Game in a five-year career on Tuesday night. With a .763 OPS and stellar defensive metrics, Rutschman has reclaimed his reputation as one of the absolute best two-way catchers in baseball.

Should the Orioles cash in? That is the question. Rutschman has one more year under contract and Baltimore historically shies away from big-money extensions. With their season in the toilet already, the O's need to consider their future. The offers for Rutschman will only get worse in the offseason.

These trade packages involving the Pittsburgh Pirates, Texas Rangers and Houston Astros — three Wild Card contenders in need of an extra jolt — could force Baltimore's hand.

Pirates trade package for Adley Rutschman

Jhostynxon Garcia - Pittsburgh Pirates | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, Pittsburgh simply couldn't muster the offensive production to support Paul Skenes and a dominant pitching staff. The narrative has flipped in 2026. The lineup is new and improved, but the rotation has underperformed and the bullpen is a hot mess. Pittsburgh should look for arms at the deadline first and foremost, but catcher remains the one glaring weak point in their lineup.

The Bucs can double down on their newfound ability to out-slug opponents with Rutschman, whose brilliance calling games behind home plate could help the pitching, in theory. Pittsburgh dolled out more cash than usual this past free agency cycle. Konnor Griffin got his big-money extension before he touched the majors. Perhaps Pittsburgh can even talk itself into competing for Rutschman's services once he reaches free agency.

For Baltimore, the return checks every box. Hunter Barco is Pittsburgh's most advanced pitching prospect. He really struggled in his first extended MLB exposure this season, but the big southpaw can contribute to a weak O's rotation sooner than later. Jhostynxon García, the cornerstone of the Johan Ovideo trade last winter, is another MLB-ready prospect with major pop in the outfield. Yordany De Los Santos is a bit further away, but the 21-year-old is enjoying a productive campaign in High-A, with a versatile defensive skill set that gives him a clear path to MLB even if his ceiling isn't particularly high.

Rangers trade package for Adley Rutschman

Caden Scarborough - Texas Rangers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rangers entered the All-Star break two games above .500 and in first place in the AL West, which is MLB's least settled division at this point. Texas, Seattle and Houston are all within three games of each other. The Rangers are blessed with strong pitching, but the lineup needs a boon, especially with Corey Seager in the midst of a career-worst season.

Kyle Higashioka, Danny Jansen and Elias Díaz are all in their mid-30s with no serious future in Texas. The Rangers will need to settle their catcher position eventually. Rutschman is an appealing two-year solution — with the chance to stick around longer, if the Rangers dip into their considerable spending power. As questions swirl around Seager and other foundational pieces in Arlington, Rutschman could anchor the next generation of Rangers baseball, if all goes well.

Even if he's a rental, the American League is wide open and the Rangers are only a couple years removed from their last World Series appearance.

For Baltimore, it's a chance to jumpstart their farm system. Caden Scarborough recently appeared in the Futures Game. The 21-year-old, 6-foot-5 righty has a mean fastball-slider combo and could climb the ranks quickly for an O's team in desperate need of premium arms. Scarborough is the centerpiece of this deal, but Baltimore gets considerable versatility in 19-year-old two-way player Josh Owens and 23-year-old utilityman Cam Cauley. The latter is already in the bigs.

At worst, the O's get a couple situational speedsters who can move around the diamond. At best, Owens is able to actualize his two-way skill set and contribute as both a shortstop and perhaps a back-end starter or reliever, while Cauley lines up all over the infield and outfield while providing value as a pinch-runner.

Astros trade package for Adley Rutschman

Walker Janek - Sam Houston Bearkats | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Houston's farm system is among the worst in MLB, which presents an inherent challenge when bidding on the services of a 27-year-old superstar with multiple years of club control remaining like Rutschman. That said, if Houston comes with an aggressive package that balances long-term upside with immediate contributions, it's certainly within the realm of possibility.

The Astros' lineup is extremely top-heavy right now. There's still plenty of star power on this roster, but a single injury can tank Houston's postseason aspirations. Their pitching staff, meanwhile, grades as one of the poorest in the American League. So the Astros need pitching, but they also need to buffer against a disastrous rotation by stacking runs. Rutschman can help with the latter. He's also on the same timeline age-wise as Yordan Álvarez and Jeremy Peña, who are Houston's new guideposts.

In exchange for their franchise pillar, the O's receive 23-year-old catcher Walker Janek, who is regarded as arguably the best defensive catcher in the Minors. He needs a couple more years of seasoning, but Janek is a master of framing with a cannon for an arm. If the O's do not view Samuel Basallo as their full-time backstop, it won't be hard to create room for Janek down the road.

Baltimore also gets a couple farmhands to develop on the mound. Bryce Mayer, a 24-year-old righty, is enjoying a productive season in Double-A. Between a deceptive fastball and a couple secondary pitches that he can spin into oblivion, there's a path for Mayer to emerge as one of the top developmental pitchers in the O's organization. Miguel Ullola, another 24-year-old righty, has one of the best fastballs in the Minors. He profiles more as an impact reliever at this stage, but Ullola could pitch high-leverage innings for Baltimore as soon as this season. Given the O's long-running bullpen troubles, Ullola provide a serious boost.

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