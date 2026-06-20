This Yankees-Twins trade for Ryan Jeffers would fix New York's glaring weakness

One player fits the profile perfectly, but acquiring him would require giving up a valuable prospect from their farm system.

The New York Yankees currently sit atop the AL East standings despite getting virtually nothing from the catcher position. Trading for Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers could turn manager Aaron Boone's biggest lineup weakness into a legitimate strength.

New York hoped this would be the year when Austin Wells reached what they believed to be his All-Star potential. Instead, he's been one of the worst regulars in all of MLB. There's some optimism in the Bronx that he can turn things around when he returns from the Injured List in the coming days, but that's a big risk for a team with legitimate World Series aspirations.

Even if Wells picks up his performance, the Yankees would be wise to pair him with a right-handed platoon partner to boost the team's offensive effectiveness against left-handed pitching. That's why reports linking New York with interest in Twins' slugger Ryan Jeffers make all the sense in the world.

A Yankees trade for Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers

The 29-year-old has been out of Minnesota's lineup since suffering a hand injury on May 19. He should be back in the lineup ahead of the trade deadline, which will give the Twins an opportunity to showcase him to contenders like the Yankees. If GM Brian Cashman wants to land Jeffers, he may need to pay a steep price to stave off the competition.

Jeffers is headed to free agency in the offseason, which does limit what the Twins can expect to receive in a trade. They should be looking for one high-quality prospect and a potential replacement for Jeffers on the active roster in any potential transaction.

Ali Sanchez does not have a ton of value, but he can move to Minnesota and immediately serve as the Twins' right-handed option behind the plate. The Yankees might prefer to hold onto him for roster depth, but they won't hesitate to move him if they can get a player of Jeffers' quality in return.

Right-handed pitcher Ben Hess is the bigger prize for Minnesota. He checks in at No. 5 on the team's current prospect rankings. That might seem like a high price for the Yankees to pay for a player who doesn't project to be an All Star and is a significant flight risk in free agency.

Hess' value to the Yankees is somewhat limited due to the team's options ahead of him. The rotation at the MLB level is already elite, and help is on the way once the likes of Max Fried and Clarke Schmidt return from injury. Elmer Rodriguez is currently in Triple-A, and he has more fans inside the organization than Hess.

The Twins would love to add a big-bodied player like Hess who runs his fastball up into the mid-90s. He needs to work more on his command before he's ready to join a Major League rotation, but there's plenty to like about him as a prospect.

The Twins might prefer to add more prospect quantity in a Jeffers deal, but Hess is a good enough talent to focus in on. Effectively swapping him for Jeffers would represent a win for both the Yankees and Minnesota.