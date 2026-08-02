Here's who's actually to blame for the Dodgers latest trade deadline heist

The article argues fans should target teams that avoid spending, not the Dodgers, who exploit the current uncapped salary system.

Leading up to the trade deadline, every contender’s goal should have been the same: prevent the Los Angeles Dodgers from acquiring Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal at all costs.

Great job, all. Not only did the Dodgers land Skubal on Saturday night, but they didn’t even need to part ways with consensus top outfield prospects Josue De Paula or Mike Sirota. Instead, outfielder Zyhir Hope (No. 25 leaguewide on MLB Pipeline) and starting pitcher River Ryan (No. 68) headlined the Tigers’ return.

Predictably, MLB fans think the Dodgers are breaking baseball

World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Toronto Blue Jays - Workout Day | Vaughn Ridley/GettyImages

Naturally, social media quickly became livid. Baseball analysts widely criticized the Tigers for failing to accept a trade without De Paula. Barstool Sports’ Frank the Tank Fleming accused Major League Baseball owners of colluding to allow the Skubal trade in hopes of swaying public opinion to instead support the league rather than the players.

Anyone hoping that the Players’ Association works out a new collective bargaining agreement with the league received ugly news on Sunday morning, courtesy of USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

“It’s nearly impossible to find an owner these days who doesn’t believe there will be a prolonged work stoppage in 2027 that will shorten the season, with several believing the entire season could be wiped out,” Nightengale said.

Small-market teams have familiar excuses for not making a Tarik Skubal trade

Spring Breakout - Detroit Tigers v Pittsburgh Pirates | Diamond Images/GettyImages

When I woke up to news of the Skubal trade, I was immediately reminded of a phrase among us ‘90s kids: Don’t hate the player, but hate the game. In other words, your issue shouldn’t be with the Dodgers, who are simply taking advantage of a broken system that allows superteams without legitimate consequences.

Outside of the 2003 Marlins and the 2015 Royals, the idea that teams could win a World Series while adhering to a Moneyball philosophy was a fallacy. Organizations like the Rays, Athletics, Pirates, and Guardians choose not to spend money and to instead trade their best players before needing to re-sign them in the free market. They operate under the assumption that they have a small championship window and must maximize it, but without signing external free agents to boost their World Series chances.

There’s a reason why Paul Skenes only needed a few starts in Pittsburgh before we started wondering when the Pirates would trade him to the Yankees or Dodgers. The Athletics’ young core is all but working on borrowed time, and they’ve been immensely disappointing this year. And as for the Rays, they’re the franchise that forgoes the extra espresso shot in their coffee if it costs 30 cents extra.

People can complain about a salary cap all they want but the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays made a choice not to land Tarik Skubal — Ryan Garcia (@RyanGarciaESM) August 2, 2026

Direct your anger toward those teams. What have the Dodgers truly done wrong? They exist in a sport without a salary cap, which appears unlikely to change given how vocally opposed players are to such a change. Ownership doesn’t fear the luxury tax, and top free agents want to play with the Dodgers, especially if they can secure a front-loaded contract.

For what it’s worth, I’m opposed to a salary cap only because it won’t force teams to spend in free agency. The Pirates went nearly 10 years without signing a free agent hitter. That should not be possible. Even the worst teams in the NFL and NBA are busy in free agency.

Nothing is guaranteed, so don’t schedule the Dodgers’ latest championship parade just yet. But when the Rays fail to embark on a deep playoff run and their fans complain and cite competitive balance, just shake your head and move on. I don’t want to hear about “integrity of the game” when teams don’t bother to try.

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