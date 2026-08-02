Tarik Skubal's first words after being traded to the Dodgers are bogus

Tarik Skubal was traded to a superteam, so it's not like he had much choice in the matter. That title goes to Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris, who merely took the best offer on the table, which came from Los Angeles and featured three of their top-20 prospects, including a top-25 prospect in all of baseball in Zyhir Hope and an MLB-ready starting pitcher (when healthy) in River Ryan. The Tigers were never going to keep Skubal, but trading him to the Dodgers was unnecessary and a borderline crime against baseball as we near another MLB lockout. It is also not entirely their fault.

Skubal was asked about being trading to Los Angeles on Saturday night. He said all the right things, as one should when saying goodbye to one loyal fanbase and joining another. Unfortunately, it's the same quote that'll also be plastered on the 2027 MLB season's tombstone when all is said and done.

What Tarik Skubal said after being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Skubal was asked about the trade following the Tigers game against the Athletics. He was told of the deal as he was heading back to his locker, and then was quickly bombarded with questions from the media. Skubal claims he's 'excited to be a Dodger' while also acknowledging the conflicting emotions that come with leaving the Tigers.

"I’m excited to get down there and meet all those guys, and chase 3 championships in a row. That’s hard to do. So I’m excited to be a part of that. But yeah, it’s a lot of different emotions. Definitely kind of a roller coaster a little bit," Skubal said.

Winning three World Series in a row is typically difficult. However, the way the Dodgers are going about it is definitely rubbing rival owners and executives around baseball the wrong way. That's tough cookies, as the current CBA allows Los Angeles to buy talent and pay the price, which they've been willing to do for the better part of a half-decade now.

Why the Dodgers alone aren't to blame for breaking baseball

San Francisco Giants v Los Angeles Dodgers | Brandon Sloter/GettyImages

It's a sad day for Tigers fans, but they should not take their frustration out on Skubal or even Detroit's front office. They have been open for business on all things Skubal for the last few days at the very least. Their asking price was well-known across the sport, and contenders like the Braves, Brewers, Rays and Cubs all could've met it if they truly dug deep. Instead, they were rightly scared off by Skubal's looming free agency.

It's a risk the Dodgers can afford to take because they are the Dodgers. Los Angeles has built a deep farm system and has organizational strengths in their rotation and outfield. It was a perfect match for the Tigers.

When historians eventually look back at this era of baseball, however, they could come to frown upon the Dodgers dynasty, especially if a salary cap is eventually put in place. The narrative is that the Dodgers have an unfair advantage over other ownership groups because of their capital. While that doesn't hold up in the present tense, their actions suggest otherwise. Skubal may get his World Series and the Dodgers their three-peat. History will be made, but at what cost?

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