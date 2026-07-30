MLB Insider: Baseball execs predict Tarik Skubal will be traded with the Dodgers as the favorite

The outcome of this trade will likely reshape multiple playoff-contending rosters in the coming days.

The race for this pitcher has intensified, with one team seen as the clear favorite due to their prospect depth and immediate need.

The expectation among rival executives is that the Detroit Tigers will trade star left-hander Tarik Skubal. That sentiment had been growing in recent weeks, and once the Tigers blew a 7-0 lead to the Baltimore Orioles in Skubal's start on Wednesday, a prominent National League executive texted: “He gone.”

What’s followed since has been executives openly speculating on where Skubal ultimately lands. Most officials that FanSided has spoken with over the last 48 hours have predicted that Skubal will end up with the Los Angeles Dodgers. One predicted that the Tampa Bay Rays would land Skubal. Another predicted on Thursday afternoon that he would go to the Milwaukee Brewers.

Once Skubal is traded, the floodgates on the trade market should open. Teams that miss on Skubal will have the clarity to pivot to plans B and C, with many teams viewing the Los Angeles Angels’ Reid Detmers and the New York Mets’ Clay Holmes in that category. Jose Soriano and Freddy Peralta are among candidates that teams are also eyeing, with some franchises believing Peralta will benefit from a change of scenery.

But it all starts with Skubal. And the expectation is that he’s pitched his last game with the Tigers — which should lead to, in the eyes of many executives across baseball, an active and very hectic 48 to 72 hours leading up to Monday's deadline.

Here’s the latest on the teams involved in the Skubal.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Seattle Mariners v Los Angeles Dodgers | Jayne Kamin-Oncea/GettyImages

Let’s start with the team almost everyone views as the favorite to acquire Skubal: the Los Angeles Dodgers. They have the prospect capital. They have the payroll to acquire the left-hander and comfortably take on the remainder of his contract. And now, with Shohei Ohtani’s pitching status up in the air for the rest of 2026, they have the need.

Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman told reporters, including Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic: “There just aren’t that many star-level players in the game. Any time one is available, we’re going to participate in those conversations.”

Translation: The Dodgers will be in on Skubal. Quite aggressively. And as one executive reminded me regarding L.A. during the Kyle Tucker sweepstakes, when the Dodgers want a star player, they almost never miss.

We all saw how that played out. The Dodgers are absolutely the team to beat for Skubal.

Milwaukee Brewers

Colorado Rockies v Milwaukee Brewers | John Fisher/GettyImages

Adding Skubal would give the Brewers a top three of Skubal, Jacob Misiorowski and Kyle Harrison headed into the postseason. Add in their pesky offense, aggressiveness on the basepaths and their typically above-average defense, and you have the makings of a team that can beat anyone. Even the Dodgers.

The Brewers have the top-ranked farm system in baseball. There is not a team better equipped to acquire a player like Skubal. The problem is that there is skepticism that Milwaukee ultimately parts with the pieces required for Skubal, with executives familiar with the team’s thinking questioning whether they would do so for a two-month rental.

Team owner Mark Attanasio knows the benefits of doing just that. In 2008, the Brewers acquired star CC Sabathia, who pitched in 17 games down the stretch and posted a 1.65 ERA while leading the franchise back to the playoffs. Skubal could provide exactly that – not just getting to the postseason, but potentially dethroning the Dodgers to get Milwaukee back to the World Series.

Tampa Bay Rays

Texas Rangers v Tampa Bay Rays | Julio Aguilar/GettyImages

The Rays have been looking for rotation reinforcements despite internally loving their starting staff, particularly wanting to keep the likes of Shane McLanahan and Drew Rasmussen fresh for the postseason.

Then, on Thursday, McClanahan exited his start in the fourth inning with back stiffness, and it made the need for another starter more glaring. The good news for Tampa, however, is that McLanahan told reporters postgame that "this shouldn't be an issue for too long."

The Tigers will surely ask for Theo Gillen, the Rays’ 20-year-old outfielder, as the headliner in a potential return. But there is heavy skepticism in baseball circles that the Rays would part with Gillen for a rental. Yet there are some executives who think highly of Tampa's system beyond Gillen, with one general manager calling it “really good.”

Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves v New York Mets - Game Two | Jim McIsaac/GettyImages

One thing to know about the Atlanta Braves: their Trsuits are often a secret. They often move in silence and their trades or signings are usually released through the team's Twitter account.

The Braves will check on players and get a feel for what it will take to acquire reinforcements. That includes Skubal. The need for starting pitching, especially Skubal, is there. But any Skubal pursuit for Atlanta will come down to cost, and sources who have spoken to Atlanta say that they are open to adding to the rotation, bullpen and/or offense.

Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs v Baltimore Orioles | Mitchell Layton/GettyImages

The motto in Chicago this deadline has been pitching, pitching and more pitching.

That includes checking on Skubal. They have also checked in on a bunch of other pitchers, ranging from controllable to rentals. The organization would prefer to add a starter who is under control beyond 2026, but the prices for such types – Joe Ryan, Reid Detmers and Jose Soriano – will be very high. Besides, the Minnesota Twins have declared that they are buying, which would effectively take Ryan off the trade market.

If the Cubs don’t add a controllable starter, the list of rentals includes Freddy Peralta, Clay Holmes, Kevin Gausman, Foster Griffin, Robbie Ray and Casey Mize, among others. There will be plenty of options to choose from. And it would be a big surprise if Chicago does not add a starter before the Aug. 3 deadline.