Sources: Rays express trade interest in Zach Neto, Freddy Peralta

The decision will hinge on whether the front office is willing to meet steep price tags in a thin market for difference-makers.

Peralta and Tarik Skubal could be necessary rotation upgrades for a Rays rotation with some injury concerns.

The Tampa Bay Rays are exploring a multitude of options to upgrade the major-league roster and have expressed interest in Los Angeles Angels infielder Zach Neto and New York Mets right-hander Freddy Peralta in addition to Detroit Tigers left-hander Tarik Skubal, according to major-league sources.

Neto, 25, is a highly talented young shortstop with the Los Angeles Angels who has hit .235/.326/.440 with 19 home runs and 46 RBI. The Angels are listening on Neto, sources say, and have placed a high asking price in talks. Among other teams interested in Neto include the Boston Red Sox, according to The Athletic.

Why Rays are interested in Freddy Peralta and Tarik Skubal

Cleveland Guardians v Tampa Bay Rays | Julio Aguilar/GettyImages

The Rays love their rotation, which ranks fourth in baseball with a 3.53 ERA. Nick Martinez has been excellent after signing a one-year, $13 million contract in the offseason. Shane McClanahan and Drew Rasmussen have both been strong and have ERAs in the low 3s. Griffin Jax and Ian Seymour have both moved from the bullpen to the rotation and have been very good, with Seymour’s 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings the best among starts in Tampa Bay.

Starting pitcher ERA Drew Rasmussen 3.07 Nick Martinez 2.45 Shane McClanahan 3.09 Griffin Jax 3.89 Ian Seymour 4.64

But McLanahan and Rasmussen both have extensive injury histories. McClanahan underwent Tommy John surgery in 2023, missed the entire 2024 season, and while he was slated to return in 2025, was sidelined the entire season with a nerve issue in his left tricep. Rasmussen, meanwhile, has undergone three Tommy John surgeries in his career, the most recent being in July 2023, and has thrown 150 innings only once in his career.

Rasmussen, 31, is currently at 111.1 innings. And adding another starter to keep Rasmussen – and the others in the rotation fresh for a playoff push – is something that the Rays are strongly considering.

Starting pitching depth is a priority for the Rays

New York Mets v Milwaukee Brewers | John Fisher/GettyImages

Peralta, 30, was a prized offseason addition by the New York Mets, who parted with two highly touted prospects in Brandon Sproat and Jett Williams in order to acquire the right-hander from the Milwaukee Brewers. But Peralta has posted a 4.99 ERA in 22 starts with the Mets with a career-low 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings and a career-high 9.5 hits per nine innings.

Some evaluators wonder if Peralta would benefit from a change of scenery. Adding to the intrigue and potential to buy low is that his $8 million salary (roughly $3 million the remainder of the season) allows almost any team to be involved.

The Rays will continue to scour the market for opportunities to compete in a wide-open American League. Neto, Peralta and Skubal are surely a few of the many names being considered internally, with adding a catcher also something the organization is open to. But in a limited trade market, the prices to acquire difference-makers will be sky high. And that could complicate matters in completing such deals.

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