How the Cubs can pivot now that Sandy Alcantara trade dream is officially dead

The decision ahead will test the Cubs' front office as they weigh short-term stability against long-term roster building in a tight Wild Card race.

The Cubs' primary target for a starting pitcher upgrade is now off the table, forcing them to consider other veteran options with proven durability.

The Miami Marlins' strong summer performance has shifted the trade landscape, leaving the Chicago Cubs in a tough spot for a Wild Card contender.

A summer surge has the Miami Marlins poised to buy at the trade deadline, and the Chicago Cubs are direct losers. Not only are the Cubs and Marlins competing for a Wild Card spot, but Chicago made plenty of sense for Miami pitcher Sandy Alcantara. Instead, all signs point to the 2022 NL Cy Young winner remaining a Marlin, and the Cubs will need to look elsewhere for a starting pitcher.

For this list, I tried identifying veteran starters who have a history of durability and aren’t on long-term contracts. Let’s start with someone whom the Cubs have seen plenty of over the years.

Michael Wacha, Kansas City Royals

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Michael Wacha | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wacha knows the NL Central extremely well, having begun his career with the St. Louis Cardinals. He’s also familiar with Wrigley Field, though he owns a 5.76 ERA over 54 ⅔ innings at the not-so-Friendly Confines.

We can all agree that Wacha isn’t Tarik Skubal, nor was he ever anywhere close to that level. But the Cubs need stability, and a veteran pitcher who has remained remarkably durable throughout his mid-30s makes too much sense.

Robbie Ray, San Francisco Giants

Robbie Ray, K'ing the Side in the 2nd...with 2 Swords. ⚔️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/Gc13wsqqc4 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 14, 2026

Although Ray entered Sunday with an acceptable 3.38 ERA, he also has a 3.4% home run rate. That’s right in line with his lifetime 3.5% homer percentage, and it gives me slight pause. Having a pitcher prone to home runs potentially face the Phillies or Braves in the Wild Card Round feels like a recipe for disaster.

Admittedly, I’m not a massive Ray fan. He’s a fine middle-of-the-rotation starter who I believe the media overrates because of his 2021 AL Cy Young Award. If the Giants decide to trade him, we’ll see what they land in return, because I’m skeptical that contenders view him the same way the pundits and insiders do.

Seth Lugo, Kansas City Royals

Kansas City Royals pitcher Seth Lugo | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lugo’s 2024 All-Star campaign is quickly becoming an aberration, and he has a 4.32 ERA since the start of last year. He’s also under contract through next year, and there’s a 2028 conditional option that would pay him $17 million. Although it’s officially a team option with a $3 million buyout, he’d automatically earn it by meeting innings incentives.

The Cubs should aim for a superior pitcher to Lugo, though he’s not the worst backup option. That’s quite the riveting endorsement, I know.

Sonny Gray, Boston Red Sox

Sonny Gray, Nasty 86mph Sweeper. 😨



5th K thru 5....and 🤫 pic.twitter.com/stjSX98bfV — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 29, 2026

Would the surging Red Sox truly trade Gray? Craig Breslow has repeatedly demonstrated that he’s willing to go against the grain and surprise us all, a mindset that has frequently earned him pushback among Red Sox fans and players alike.

The American League East playoff race is incredibly crowded, which actually works against the Red Sox. All it takes is a rough 10-game stretch to completely change the Wild Card standings, and the Red Sox have been mediocre for much of the season.

Personally, I’m skeptical that Breslow will opt to trade Gray, though I also wouldn’t be shocked. Why stick it out with a successful veteran pitcher when you can load up for the future?

Hey, it’s not the move that I’d make, but I’m (thankfully) not running an MLB organization. I save my team-building skills for old “NCAA Football” games.

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