How to watch Twins vs. White Sox on Peacock: Streaming info, start time and prediction

Sunday Night Baseball features a juicy matchup in the AL Central this week, with both the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox looking to score a series win and boost their playoff hopes with just weeks remaining in the regular season.

Chicago has been the frontrunner in this division for months now, but they've struggled for consistency of late both in the lineup and in the starting rotation. Minnesota, meanwhile, has cooled off a bit after deciding to buy at the trade deadline, with four teams between them and the third and final AL Wild Card spot. The two teams split the first two games of this three-game set from the South Side in dramatic fashion; who will leave with a win on Sunday?

Well, first, you have to know how to actually watch the game — which, in 2026, is no easy task. Sunday Night Baseball has gone the way of streaming; here's everything you need to know to catch all the action.

What channel is White Sox-Twins on? How to watch Sunday Night Baseball on Sept. 6

Start time: 6:20 p.m. ET

6:20 p.m. ET Location: Rate Field, Chicago

Rate Field, Chicago TV channel: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Streaming: Peacock

Peacock Pitching matchup: Bailey Ober vs. Bryan Hudson

With NBC taking over Sunday Night Baseball rights from ESPN this season, every game has been put on Peacock. If you want to stream, you'll need a Peacock account, with a premium or plus tier required to watch live sports. Those accounts will start at $10.99 per month, with no free trials available.

If you do have cable, you're not totally out of luck, as NBC will also simulcast the games on NBC Sports Network. Xfinity/Comcast subscribers should have it, but usually in a premium tier. Other cable subscribers may or may not have access to the channel, which is still being rolled out since its revival late last year.

YouTube TV was actually the first carrier to add the revived NBCSN to the lineup. So current subscribers can tune in that way, but only those with the Sports Plan. It's easy for those who already get Peacock through their YouTube TV account with YouTube Primetime Channels add-ons. YouTube TV starts at $82.99 per month and is really only a good option for cord-cutters. As of now, we can't guarantee that other popular streaming services like Hulu, Fubo or Sling have NBCSN.

Anytime home run odds

White Sox

Hitter Odds Munetaka Murakami +239 Miguel Vargas +304 Colson Montgomery +321 Andrew Benintendi +394

Twins

Hitter Odds Kody Clemens +384 Royce Lewis +363 Ryan Jeffers +432 Josh Bell +480

Odds to record a hit

White Sox

Hitter Odds Elly De La Cruz -245 Sal Stewart -229 Dane Myers -205 Tyler Stephenson -179

Twins

Hitter Odds Luke Keaschall -246 Brooks Lee -231 Ryan Jeffers -222 Josh Bell -191

Note: Prop odds are via DraftKings Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.