How Yankees, Giants and other suitors must pivot with William Contreras off the market

The Milwaukee Brewers are serious about running it back in 2027.

The Brewers won their first-ever World Series championship last week, defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in five games. This week, they exercised catcher William Contreras’ 2027 contract option after he was named MVP of the Fall Classic.

The Brewers retained Contreras on a $15-million salary. Contreras would still have been under Milwaukee’s contractual control, but both sides avoided a potentially messy salary arbitration hearing.

Contreras could be traded, but a Brewers’ source told FanSided “that’s not going to happen.” That strongly suggests the Brewers will try to win again next season. In recent winters, the Brewers have traded such All-Stars as Corbin Burnes, Devin Williams, and Freddy Peralta a year before they could become free agents.

With Contreras staying put, that will change the plans of some teams linked to the three-time All-Star in trade rumors.

Will QO scare Yankees off Jeffries?

Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ryan Jeffers, then with the Minnesota Twins, was one of three catchers the New York Yankees tried to acquire at the trade deadline this year along with the Baltimore Orioles’ Adley Rutschman and Colorado Rockies’ Hunter Goodman as an upgrade to Austin Wells. Rutschman was traded to the Boston Red Sox while Goodman remains with the Rockies and Jeffers is a free agent.

The most logical move would be to sign Jeffers. However, the Twins made Jeffers a $23.15-million qualifying offer, so the Yankees would be forced to give up draft pick compensation if they sign him, which reportedly gives them pause.

Goodman remains a possibility, though the Rockies have a high asking price on a 27-year-old who hit 41 home runs last season and cannot become a free agent until 2029. Another possibility would be to sign a free agent, such as Carson Kelly or Tyler Stephenson, and relegate Wells to a backup spot.

Giants need an experienced catcher

Contreras would have been a good fit for the Giants. The top two catchers on their depth chart, Daniel Susac and Drew Cavanaugh, both made their MLB debuts this past season. Kelly and Stephenson might be good fits here. Another name to watch is Jonah Heim, the primary catcher for the Texas Rangers when they won the World Series in 2023.

Rangers happy with catching duo

Texas Rangers designated hitter Logan O'Hoppe | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Rangers source told FanSided that acquiring Contreras “always felt like a long shot.” Texas has Danny Jansen and Logan O’Hoppe at catcher and isn't actively looking to upgrade behind the plate. The Rangers are confident O’Hoppe can return to the form in which he hit 20 home runs in 2024 and 19 in 2025 for the Los Angeles Angels.

Mets riding it out with Alvarez

The Mets have been linked to Contreras in a few reports, but they'll likely keep the status quo at catcher. Francisco Alvarez has not built off his 25-homer season as a rookie in 2023, but the Mets are also mindful that he is still 24 years old.