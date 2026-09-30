Is Roman Anthony playing tonight? Red Sox injury report with star OF banged up again

Lost amid the embarrassing madness of Tuesday's Wild Card series opener between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees was Roman Anthony being pinch-hit for midway through the game, seemingly out of nowhere. After the game, it was revealed by manager Chad Tracy that Anthony had re-aggravated the wrist injury that had kept him out for more than three months during the regular season — and that his Game 2 status was up in the air.
Well, Boston's Game 2 lineup is out, and it's safe to say the fan base won't like it, with Anthony on the bench.
Is Roman Anthony playing tonight? Red Sox's lineup gives answer
Here's a look at Boston's Anthony-less lineup against Yankees left-hander Max Fried.
Player
Position
1. Jahmai Jones
DH
2. Adley Rutschman
C
3. Willson Contreras
1B
4. Wilyer Abreu
RF
5. Ceddanne Rafaela
CF
6. Caleb Durbin
3B
7. Nick Sogard
2B
8. Trevor Story
SS
9. Nate Eaton
LF
Yeah, the Red Sox are going to miss Anthony dearly. Sure, there's the makings of a decent lineup here. Jahmai Jones has done nothing but crush lefties since the Red Sox acquired him. Adley Rutschman and Willson Contreras are proven stars. Wilyer Abreu has broken out against left-handers this season, in particular. Ceddanne Rafaela is having his best offensive year. Still, there's no replacing Anthony.
He only appeared in 55 regular-season games and didn't look great in his two at-bats on Tuesday, but nobody in Boston's organization has a higher ceiling than Anthony. Being without him makes the already daunting challenge of rebounding from an 0-1 deficit in the best-of-three series that much more difficult.
Red Sox's growing injury report makes it tougher to believe in dream run
What makes Anthony's injury that much more difficult is that he's far from the only one. The Red Sox have a slew of notables on the IL, and that's making achieving their ultimate gol tough to believe in.
Player
Position
Injury
Return
Mickey Gasper
C/INF
Right biceps strain
2027
Tyron Guerrero
RHP
Right shoulder strain
2027
Eli White
INF/OF
Ligament damage in right foot
2027
Curtis Mead
INF
Left wrist fracture
Postseason or 2027
Kutter Crawford
RHP
Right flexor irritation
2027
Johan Oviedo
RHP
Right flexor strain
Postseason or 2027
Anthony Siegler
INF
Right wrist discomfort
Postseason or 2027
Justin Slaten
RHP
Right elbow inflammation
2027
Masataka Yoshida
DH
Left hamstring strain
Postseason or 2027
Triston Casas
1B
Left abdominal strain
2027
The list is lengthy and littered with quality talent. Lineup-wise, the Red Sox sure could use Mickey Gasper, who was one of their hottest hitters before suffering his injury, right about now. They could also use Curtis Mead, a player who crushes left-handed pitching. Even Masataka Yoshida's bat would really come in handy with Anthony out.
Pitching-wise, Boston's depth has taken a hit. Tyron Guerrero and Justin Slaten are two of the most important members of their bullpen, and perhaps they would've been able to keep the game closer on Tuesday had they been healthy. Guys like Kutter Crawford and Johan Oviedo are proven back-end starters who could've eaten innings this October.
Perhaps the Red Sox can get Mead and a few others back if they can get past the Yankees, but with Anthony now joining the laundry list of injured players, it's getting tough to believe in them making a comeback.