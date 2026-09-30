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Is Roman Anthony playing tonight? Red Sox injury report with star OF banged up again

The Boston Red Sox will need to figure it out without their rising star.
ByZachary Rotman
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Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony
Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lost amid the embarrassing madness of Tuesday's Wild Card series opener between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees was Roman Anthony being pinch-hit for midway through the game, seemingly out of nowhere. After the game, it was revealed by manager Chad Tracy that Anthony had re-aggravated the wrist injury that had kept him out for more than three months during the regular season — and that his Game 2 status was up in the air.

Well, Boston's Game 2 lineup is out, and it's safe to say the fan base won't like it, with Anthony on the bench.

Is Roman Anthony playing tonight? Red Sox's lineup gives answer

Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras
Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's a look at Boston's Anthony-less lineup against Yankees left-hander Max Fried.

Player

Position

1. Jahmai Jones

DH

2. Adley Rutschman

C

3. Willson Contreras

1B

4. Wilyer Abreu

RF

5. Ceddanne Rafaela

CF

6. Caleb Durbin

3B

7. Nick Sogard

2B

8. Trevor Story

SS

9. Nate Eaton

LF

Yeah, the Red Sox are going to miss Anthony dearly. Sure, there's the makings of a decent lineup here. Jahmai Jones has done nothing but crush lefties since the Red Sox acquired him. Adley Rutschman and Willson Contreras are proven stars. Wilyer Abreu has broken out against left-handers this season, in particular. Ceddanne Rafaela is having his best offensive year. Still, there's no replacing Anthony.

He only appeared in 55 regular-season games and didn't look great in his two at-bats on Tuesday, but nobody in Boston's organization has a higher ceiling than Anthony. Being without him makes the already daunting challenge of rebounding from an 0-1 deficit in the best-of-three series that much more difficult.

Red Sox's growing injury report makes it tougher to believe in dream run

Boston Red Sox left fielder Roman Anthony
Boston Red Sox left fielder Roman Anthony | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What makes Anthony's injury that much more difficult is that he's far from the only one. The Red Sox have a slew of notables on the IL, and that's making achieving their ultimate gol tough to believe in.

Player

Position

Injury

Return

Mickey Gasper

C/INF

Right biceps strain

2027

Tyron Guerrero

RHP

Right shoulder strain

2027

Eli White

INF/OF

Ligament damage in right foot

2027

Curtis Mead

INF

Left wrist fracture

Postseason or 2027

Kutter Crawford

RHP

Right flexor irritation

2027

Johan Oviedo

RHP

Right flexor strain

Postseason or 2027

Anthony Siegler

INF

Right wrist discomfort

Postseason or 2027

Justin Slaten

RHP

Right elbow inflammation

2027

Masataka Yoshida

DH

Left hamstring strain

Postseason or 2027

Triston Casas

1B

Left abdominal strain

2027

The list is lengthy and littered with quality talent. Lineup-wise, the Red Sox sure could use Mickey Gasper, who was one of their hottest hitters before suffering his injury, right about now. They could also use Curtis Mead, a player who crushes left-handed pitching. Even Masataka Yoshida's bat would really come in handy with Anthony out.

Pitching-wise, Boston's depth has taken a hit. Tyron Guerrero and Justin Slaten are two of the most important members of their bullpen, and perhaps they would've been able to keep the game closer on Tuesday had they been healthy. Guys like Kutter Crawford and Johan Oviedo are proven back-end starters who could've eaten innings this October.

Perhaps the Red Sox can get Mead and a few others back if they can get past the Yankees, but with Anthony now joining the laundry list of injured players, it's getting tough to believe in them making a comeback.

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