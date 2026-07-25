It's already time for the Orioles to move on from the Jackson Holliday era

In the summer of 2024, Jackson Holliday looked poised to be one of the faces of baseball, the consensus top prospect in the sport who had dominated the Minors before he even left his teens. Almost exactly two years later, he may have hit rock bottom.

Braves take a 4-3 lead over Orioles in the top of the 10th inning on this fielder's choice grounder by Jim Jarvis.



They end up with runners on 2nd and 3rd and no outs because of an errant throw by Jackson Holliday. pic.twitter.com/Jk01eAiSam — Jake Rill (@JakeDRill) July 25, 2026

Holliday was at the center of Baltimore's 7-6 loss to the Braves on Friday night, committing an ugly throwing error that opened the floodgates for Atlanta to put up a four-spot in the top of the 10th inning. A year after being one of the worst defensive second basemen in baseball, he doesn't appear to have made much of any improvement. And the same is true at the plate, where he's slashing an ugly .219/.329/.365 with five homers in 52 games.

Offensively and defensively, he simply doesn't look like a Major League regular right now. And for all of his hype and pedigree, the Baltimore Orioles might not be able to give him much more of a runway.

Jackson Holliday has given the Orioles no reason to be patient

Atlanta Braves v Baltimore Orioles | Greg Fiume/GettyImages

There are important caveats to get out of the way. Yes, Holliday is still just 22 years old, an age at which most of his peers are still in the high Minors. Yes, he had his spring disrupted by a hamate bone injury that held him out until mid-May. And you need look no further than Jordan Walker's resurgence with the St. Louis Cardinals to find an example of a team that has reaped the benefits of patience with a former top prospect.

But Walker had obvious physical gifts that just needed to be unlocked. Looking at Holliday, it's awfully difficult to find reason to believe he's a couple tweaks away from stardom — or even becoming a starting-caliber player. The defense has been bad at second base from pretty much the moment Baltimore stuck him there to accommodate Gunnar Henderson, and the fact that it hasn't gotten any better in year three is concerning to say the least. All of which would be easier to stomach if Holliday were hitting like he was expected to hit, or anywhere close to it.

Instead, though, he's floundering. In an effort to optimize his swing and do more damage at the plate, he's started pulling and lifting the ball more often this season. But he's still not doing either nearly enough, and that change has come at the cost of his contact rate: Holliday's K rate and whiff rate have spiked while his zone contact rate has plummeted, without any power gains to compensate. Holliday's sense of the strike zone has always been strong — he's running a 14.6 percent walk rate at the moment — but that doesn't matter much if you can't make pitchers pay for the strikes they throw you.

Maybe Holliday just needs more time to figure things out; again, he's still just 22. But his ability to make contact in the zone against upper-echelon stuff was a problem that first popped up in his rookie year. It's tough to identify the path forward here, especially considering how high the bar for his bat will be if he can't be a viable defender up the middle.

The reality is that the Orioles are stuck no matter what conclusion they come to about Holliday. There just aren't any ready-made replacements for him in the organization right now. But that in and of itself is a problem, one that could sink this era of Baltimore baseball.

Player development failures could cost Mike Elias his job

Washington Nationals v Baltimore Orioles | G Fiume/GettyImages

It wasn't too long ago that the Orioles were the envy of MLB, consistently churning out top hitting prospects and boasting one of the deepest pools of young talent in the entire sport. And back in 2023, amid a 101-61 season, it seemed like that young talent would contend for years to come.

But the arrow has been pointed pretty much straight down ever since. The Orioles' other No. 1 pick in the Elias era, Adley Rutschman, has panned out as a very good (sometimes elite) two-way catcher, even if injuries and inconsistency have left a sour taste in some fans' mouths. Beyond that, though, it's one failure after another, from Coby Mayo to Heston Kjerstad to Jordan Westburg to Grayson Rodriguez to Dylan Beavers to Connor Norby. One of the few success stories from that crop is Kyle Stowers, who fetched Trevor Rogers in a trade with the Miami Marlins.

Of course, prospect evaluation and projection is far more art than science, even now. It's just very hard to know who will pan out and who won't, and on what timeline. Lord knows every team has its fair share of players who fail to live up to the hype. But this is quite a share, and it looms even larger based on Baltimore's inability or unwillingness to fill in the gaps in free agency. The Orioles' farm system now ranks squarely in the bottom third of the league, and while that would be understandable if graduations had led to a competitive product at the MLB level, Baltimore is living the worst of both worlds right now.