Jacob Misiorowski actually might be able to throw the fastest pitch in MLB history

If he improves even slightly, he could challenge the all-time mark and redefine what is possible on the mound.

The record has stood for nearly 16 years and this performance came while The Miz apparently slipped on the mound.

Well, it hasn’t happened yet, but it’s really starting to look feasible for someone to break the record for the fastest pitch thrown in MLB history. And this is a record that has stood for nearly 16 years. As the Milwaukee Brewers have been able to turn to Jacob Misiorowski, the young pitcher is starting to get closer and closer to throwing over 105.8 MPH.

Misiorowski just hit 105.5 MPH while on the mound against the Chicago Cubs in a game that the Brewers won 6-2. And according to Milwaukee’s pitcher, that throw could have been better. Because he apparently slipped.

Jacob Misiorowski said he slipped on the pitch he threw 105.5 mph tonight. Then was asked if 106 is possible: “I definitely think its possible. Science says you can hit 108. Someone eventually is going to hit it. If that’s me, cool. I don’t think that's something I need to focus… — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) June 27, 2026

Which is insane. Just absurd. He just tied for the third fastest pitch in MLB history and it happened while he apparently wasn’t even throwing as fast as he could. I don’t know about you, but my arm hurts just thinking about that.

Who has thrown the fastest pitches in MLB history?

Right now, this is a record that Aroldis Chapman owns (and that dude threw a ton of really fast pitches to put his name all over the record book here), but that could certainly change in the near future. Especially if Misiorowski continues to dominate the way that he is while on the mound.

Here’s the 10 fastest pitches in MLB history (with Chapman currently owning eight of them).

No. 1: Aroldis Chapman 105.8 MPH, Sept. 24, 2010

No. 2: Aroldis Chapman 105.7 MPH, July 18, 2016

No. 3 (Tie): Ben Joyce 105.5 MPH, Sept. 3, 2024

No. 3 (Tie): Jacob Misiorowski 105.5 MPH, June 26, 2026

No. 5: Aroldis Chapman 105.4 MPH, July 18, 2016

No. 6: Aroldis Chapman 105.2 MPH, July 22, 2016

No. 7 (Tie): Aroldis Chapman 105.1 MPH, Aug. 7, 2024

No. 7 (Tie): Aroldis Chapman 105.1 MPH, Aug. 2, 2016

No. 7 (Tie): Aroldis Chapman 105.1 MPH, July 22, 2016

No. 7 (Tie): Aroldis Chapman 105.1 MPH, July 18, 2016

MLB fans react as it looks plausible for Jacob Misiorowski to set a pitch speed record

We could see history here soon. It's not impossible. And how do MLB fans feel about that? Well... Some folks seem, uh, concerned (that may or may not be the right word for all of the reactions, I’m not totally sure) about whether or not Misiorowski’s arm will be able to stay in one piece as he throws that fast.

His elbow is gonna give out eventually. Happens to all the hard throwers. It sucks, but that's reality. Then again, he could be the exception. As a baseball fan, he's great, just sucks he's gotta be in the same division as the Cubs. — Carlitos (@CHItownHustla15) June 27, 2026

He is only one pitch away from TJS! He is a thrower not a pitcher. Why do teams push velocity when a mix of pitches and speed can be helpful to pitching deep into games and getting outs. Cubs need pitchers not throwers! — DD (@DLDoodles76) June 27, 2026

I find his velocity fascinating, but I'll be absolutely floored if Misiorowski doesn't blow out his arm at some point. Feels like that's inevitable. — Dave Wischnowsky (@wischlist) June 27, 2026

I really hope his arm doesn’t snap off. Such an incredible talent. — Blasko (@DBlaskovitz) June 27, 2026

Am I the only one concerned he’s gonna blow out his elbow? — David D. Kim (@david_d_kim) June 27, 2026

And a collection of other folks wanted to weigh in on whether or not this would indeed be a record. Because it’s hard to know just how fast pitchers were throwing years ago given the way technology has changed.

There were reports of 112 but never proven in his early years..... pic.twitter.com/Kw12v3BIzf — Jay Carder (@JCarder071967) June 27, 2026

Uncs will claim guys were sitting 106 because the guns said 98 in 1992 — Michael "Midas" Mulligan (@GLIAClegend) June 27, 2026

105 is 83 back 30 years ago…. Says people — Kevin Duke (@kjduke) June 27, 2026

As long as that Brewer gun is operational, any mph is possible . — Herk (@RIPPEY720) June 27, 2026

Regardless of how people feel about this, it’s going to be fascinating to see what Misiorowski is capable of as his career continues.

He’s young, at just 24 years old, and has been with the Brewers since 2025. He's competing and performing at such a high level. Right now, on the season, Misiorowski has a 9-3 win-loss record, a 1.45 ERA, and 146 strikeouts. All of those numbers are really impressive.

Assuming injuries don’t become an issue (and honestly, who really knows if they’ll happen or how limiting they could be), his career could be something special. There’s a lot of potential there and it's fun to watch.

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