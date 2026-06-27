Jacob Misiorowski actually might be able to throw the fastest pitch in MLB history

Key Points
Bullet point summary by AI
- Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski has tied for the third-fastest pitch in MLB history at 105.5 MPH.
- The record has stood for nearly 16 years and this performance came while The Miz apparently slipped on the mound.
- If he improves even slightly, he could challenge the all-time mark and redefine what is possible on the mound.
Well, it hasn’t happened yet, but it’s really starting to look feasible for someone to break the record for the fastest pitch thrown in MLB history. And this is a record that has stood for nearly 16 years. As the Milwaukee Brewers have been able to turn to Jacob Misiorowski, the young pitcher is starting to get closer and closer to throwing over 105.8 MPH.
Misiorowski just hit 105.5 MPH while on the mound against the Chicago Cubs in a game that the Brewers won 6-2. And according to Milwaukee’s pitcher, that throw could have been better. Because he apparently slipped.
Which is insane. Just absurd. He just tied for the third fastest pitch in MLB history and it happened while he apparently wasn’t even throwing as fast as he could. I don’t know about you, but my arm hurts just thinking about that.
Who has thrown the fastest pitches in MLB history?
Right now, this is a record that Aroldis Chapman owns (and that dude threw a ton of really fast pitches to put his name all over the record book here), but that could certainly change in the near future. Especially if Misiorowski continues to dominate the way that he is while on the mound.
Here’s the 10 fastest pitches in MLB history (with Chapman currently owning eight of them).
- No. 1: Aroldis Chapman 105.8 MPH, Sept. 24, 2010
- No. 2: Aroldis Chapman 105.7 MPH, July 18, 2016
- No. 3 (Tie): Ben Joyce 105.5 MPH, Sept. 3, 2024
- No. 3 (Tie): Jacob Misiorowski 105.5 MPH, June 26, 2026
- No. 5: Aroldis Chapman 105.4 MPH, July 18, 2016
- No. 6: Aroldis Chapman 105.2 MPH, July 22, 2016
- No. 7 (Tie): Aroldis Chapman 105.1 MPH, Aug. 7, 2024
- No. 7 (Tie): Aroldis Chapman 105.1 MPH, Aug. 2, 2016
- No. 7 (Tie): Aroldis Chapman 105.1 MPH, July 22, 2016
- No. 7 (Tie): Aroldis Chapman 105.1 MPH, July 18, 2016
MLB fans react as it looks plausible for Jacob Misiorowski to set a pitch speed record
We could see history here soon. It's not impossible. And how do MLB fans feel about that? Well... Some folks seem, uh, concerned (that may or may not be the right word for all of the reactions, I’m not totally sure) about whether or not Misiorowski’s arm will be able to stay in one piece as he throws that fast.
And a collection of other folks wanted to weigh in on whether or not this would indeed be a record. Because it’s hard to know just how fast pitchers were throwing years ago given the way technology has changed.
Regardless of how people feel about this, it’s going to be fascinating to see what Misiorowski is capable of as his career continues.
He’s young, at just 24 years old, and has been with the Brewers since 2025. He's competing and performing at such a high level. Right now, on the season, Misiorowski has a 9-3 win-loss record, a 1.45 ERA, and 146 strikeouts. All of those numbers are really impressive.
Assuming injuries don’t become an issue (and honestly, who really knows if they’ll happen or how limiting they could be), his career could be something special. There’s a lot of potential there and it's fun to watch.