Jacob Misiorowski’s newest record is even more impressive than an NL Cy Young Award

Less than a month remains in the 2026 MLB regular season, and Milwaukee Brewers phenom Jacob Misiorowski is chasing history.

At his current rate, Misiorowski is on pace to become just the fourth Cy Young winner in franchise history. His 1.73 ERA would tie him with Sandy Koufax for the seventh-best mark ever among Cy Young winners, and he’s already racked up 222 strikeouts. He’s been nothing short of remarkable for the MLB-best Brewers, who look to lock up the NL’s No. 1 seed and home-field advantage within the coming weeks.

Between his record-setting velocity and his remarkable control, Misiorowski has been unhittable all season — and that’s not us relying on a cliché, we promise.

Jacob Misiorowski is on pace to set an MLB record for the lowest batting average against a starting pitcher

Jacob Misiorowski, Dirty 89mph Curveball...and Sword. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/NMM3YBdOuN — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 27, 2026

As of Aug. 30, opponents are hitting only .150 off Misiorowski through 151 innings. We’ve used this example before, but imagine a gymnasium filled with 100 of the best hitters on Earth. Only 15 of them would get a hit off the Brewers’ young ace.

However, things aren’t as simple as you’d initially think. Major League Baseball decided in 2024 to officially recognize Negro League statistics in its historical data. As a result, the current record for the lowest batting average against a starting pitcher belongs to Dave Brown, who limited hitters to a .162 average for the Negro National League’s Chicago American Giants in 1920.

But as you scroll down the list, you’ll notice that none of the six pitchers who held opponents to either a .165 average or less threw at least 151 innings. So do they truly deserve to rank that high? Because for all intents and purposes, Pedro Martínez should own the record for limiting opponents to a .166 batting average over 217 innings during his Cy Young-winning 2000 season.

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This might all sound like semantics, though that’s how advanced statistics often work. This isn’t the Roger Maris vs. Babe Ruth home run controversy, where people argued that Maris had eight more games to set the record.

If anything, the lack of clarity only makes Misiorowski’s season even more incredible, because he’s already thrown more innings than any of those six. He’s not a reliever, either in the traditional one-inning sense or the “fireman” role that pitchers had in the 1970s. The two-time All-Star averages six innings per start and strikes out 38.9 percent of opposing hitters. Even in a video game, those numbers would be absurd, and we’d be questioning the game’s logic and coding.

So, yes, Misiorowski is literally unhittable, and he’s a borderline cheat code. Who needs tired phrases when you have the Miz on your side?