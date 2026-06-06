Jacob Misiorowski's Brewers breakout is even scarier when you dig into the data

Jacob Misiorowski is not running hot. He is not the product of a soft schedule or a dead stretch of lineup cards. The 24-year-old Milwaukee Brewers right-hander is doing something that the last decade of analytics said was nearly impossible: He is piling up strikeouts while being more efficient than almost anyone in the game. The further you dig into the numbers, the harder it gets to look away. So we did just that:

Nobody is close to Misiorowski's strikeout pace

Stat: Misiorowski has 108 strikeouts in 71 innings

Start with the leaderboard, because context is everything. Misiorowski has 108 strikeouts in 71 innings. Cristopher Sanchez sits second with 103 strikeouts, but he has thrown 86.1 innings. Misiorowski has thrown 71. Gavin Williams is third at 94 strikeouts in 81.2 innings. Paul Skenes, the Pittsburgh Pirates ace everyone spent last winter calling the game's next dominant arm, has 82 strikeouts in 70 innings.

The rate alone is staggering: 13.7 strikeouts per nine innings. He reached 100 strikeouts in just 11 starts, the fastest any pitcher has done it since Spencer Strider in 2023. But rate stats have a way of hiding something. Pitchers who generate elite strikeout rates often do it at a cost of high pitch counts, deep counts, and usually lots of walks. It's the profile that scouts and front offices have learned to be suspicious of. Misiorowski does not fit that profile at all.

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The number that makes this feel sustainable

Stat: Misiorowski averages 90 pitches per start

Among the top ten pitchers in MLB strikeouts right now, Misiorowski averages the fewest pitches per start. Ninety pitches to lead the sport in strikeouts.

Sanchez averages 95. Williams is at 95. Dylan Cease, sitting fourth on the leaderboard, averages 98 pitches per start and still has 16 fewer strikeouts. Misiorowski is hunting every single at-bat, and he is finishing them.

That matters for two reasons. First, it means he is getting to the punchout earlier in counts rather than surviving long, grinding at-bats that eventually end in a strikeout after eight pitches. Second, and this is the piece most coverage has completely missed, it means this workload is sustainable. A pitcher who needs 110 pitches to get through six innings is a ticking clock. A pitcher who does it in 90 is a different animal entirely.

The real breakthrough isn't velocity

Stat: He has a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 5.68, top in the league

Here is where the story stops being about 2026 and becomes about something bigger. In the minor leagues, Misiorowski was electric but unfinished. Across his four minor league seasons, his strikeout-to-walk ratio never got above 2.62. Brilliant stuff, shaky command. Exactly the kind of arm that gets labeled "high-ceiling, high-risk" in every scouting report. He's the kind of guy who might figure it out or might not.

In his 2025 MLB debut, the ratio was 2.81. Trending, but not transformed. In 2026, it is 5.68.

The Miz reinvented himself. A K/BB ratio of 5.68 ranks among the best in baseball, and Misiorowski got there by cutting his walks from 4.2 per nine innings last year to 2.4 this season. His WHIP is 0.789, meaning he allows fewer than one baserunner per inning. For reference, the league average WHIP hovers around 1.25. He is historically efficient.

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The underlying numbers say it's real

Stat: Misiorowski's ERA is 1.65. His FIP is 1.85.

This is the question every skeptic reaches for, and it is a fair one. ERAs lie. Small samples distort. Hot stretches happen. So we pull the FIP, the fielding-independent pitching metric that strips away defense and luck and isolates what a pitcher actually controls. Misiorowski's ERA is 1.65. His FIP is 1.85.

They match, and almost perfectly. When ERA and FIP align that closely, you are not looking at a pitcher getting lucky. You are looking at a pitcher who is actually doing what the box score says he is doing. The strikeouts are real. The contact suppression is real. His H/9 of 4.7 is the lowest figure on the entire top-18 strikeout leaderboard, by a margin that is not close.

His ERA+ sits at 249. For context, a 200 ERA+ is historically elite in any single season, and he is almost fifty points above that.

Why 100 mph looks even faster

Standing 6-foot-7 and touching 104 mph, Misiorowski already possesses the kind of velocity most pitchers can only dream about. But the real weapon is his extension.

He generates 7.4 feet of release extension, meaning he releases the ball significantly closer to home plate than the average pitcher. A 100 mph fastball is already difficult to hit. From that release point, it effectively plays even faster, giving hitters even less time to react.

Velocity without location is just a loud mistake though. That has been the knock on power arms with his profile since the beginning of the analytics era. What separates Misiorowski from every other flamethrower on this leaderboard is that the 104 goes exactly where he wants it, and it arrives sooner than the hitter's nervous system expected. That combination is not a skill. It is a problem without a solution.

If the season-long numbers feel abstract, what Misiorowski just did across a single month is not. Over six starts, Misiorowski threw 38.1 innings with a 0.23 ERA, 57 strikeouts and just six walks. Since the Pitcher of the Month award was introduced in 1975, only three pitchers have recorded at least 50 strikeouts with an ERA below 0.50 in a calendar month: Nolan Ryan, Johan Santana and Misiorowski.

The strikeouts will keep climbing. The 1.65 ERA may drift some as the season lengthens, because they always do. But the structural reasons behind this performance, the K/BB transformation, the pitch efficiency, the FIP alignment, none of those are products of a hot month.

Jacob Misiorowski just finished one of the most brilliant months you'll ever see:



🔵 0.23 ERA (1 ER)

🔵 38.1 IP

🔵 57 K

🔵 .109 AVG

🔵 0.52 WHIP pic.twitter.com/Pc8f1IMuHo — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) May 31, 2026

The scary part: he might still be improving

Milwaukee has built something around Misiorowski that deserves its own conversation. Kyle Harrison is fifth on the same leaderboard at 73 strikeouts with a 1.57 ERA. The Brewers have two pitchers inside the top 25 in MLB strikeouts who both carry ERAs under 2.00. That rotation construction is not an accident.

For Misiorowski specifically, the ceiling is the part that should make the rest of the league uncomfortable. He has not maxed out. The command is still improving. If the 5.68 K/BB ratio is his new floor rather than his peak, the conversation shifts from "is this real" to "how do you stop it."

The answer, based on everything the 2026 data has offered so far, is that you mostly do not. You swing the bat and hope the ball hits it.

Statistics sourced from Baseball Reference through June 4, 2026.

