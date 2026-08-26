Ketel Marte gambled with the Diamondbacks playoff hopes and got away with it

The Arizona Diamondbacks are in the middle of an NL Playoff push, just one game back of the San Diego Padres for the final Wild Card spot. They're doing so, at least of late, without their best player, who mysteriously left in the middle of a series against the Boston Red Sox. Marte didn't tell the team where he was going, eventually met with management about a lingering injury, and was placed on the IL. Just days later, Marte was seen at a casino. And this isn't the first time the D'Backs star has left the organization in shambles.

Needless to say, Marte couldn't have picked a worse time to go dark. If he were dealing with a nagging injury, he should've told the team about it before they flew him out to Boston, and certainly before Torey Lovullo had him on the lineup card at Fenway Park. Marte embarrassed the organization, and it seems he'll get away with it again.

The Diamondbacks are giving Ketel Marte a pass

Marte was initially placed on the restricted list before he was moved to the injured list. When asked about one of the Diamondbacks best players on Aug. 18, Lovullo said he hoped to have the infielder back prior to the end of the season. Then, Marte was photographed at a local casino.

🚨 Ketel Marte spotted at Talking Stick Resort during tonight’s Arizona Diamondbacks game 🚨 #dbacks pic.twitter.com/n3UsCpUZwB — Dbacks Territory (@dbacksterritory) August 22, 2026

Lovullo gave Marte a pass for his behavior during his IL stint. To be fair, the 32-year-old wasn't doing anything that could've impacted his health, but it's a brutal look considering, you know, everything at stake for his teammates.

"He's free to do whatever he wants as long as he wakes up tomorrow.. and gets his work done at Salt River (Fields), which I am certain he will, that's all that matters to be right now," Lovullo said.

When asked about a looming return for Marte, Lovullo pointed to an upcoming series against the Philadelphia Phillies, which starts on Aug. 31.

"That's what we're thinking about," Lovullo said, per David Brandt of the Associated Press. "I think that will be the 10th day or the 11th day, so there is definitely a strategy to get him back on the field, get him healthy."

Diamondbacks fans should be furious at Ketel Marte

Division Series - Arizona Diamondbacks v. Los Angeles Dodgers - Game One | Rob Leiter/GettyImages

Unexcused absences like these are exactly why Marte has been floated in trade rumors since last season, when it was reported teammates were fed up with his mentality and lack of urgency in the locker room. Unlike this time last year, the Diamondbacks have a real shot at making the postseason. Every game missed by Marte, who Lovullo described as one of the best players in the National League in the wake of his incident, is a big deal for Arizona.

At some point, the Diamondbacks have to stop making excuses for Marte and put their foot down. Lovullo did everything but that by welcoming Marte back with open arms, and excusing his presence at a casino when he should've been focused on his recovery.

Perhaps this is the incident that finally forces a Marte trade out of Arizona. It's unfortunate given all of his accolades with the D'Backs, as he's a three-time All-Star and finished top-4 in NL MVP voting twice. Losing Marte would hurt, but he's become unpredictable, both on and off the field.