Marlins-Mets start time: Rain delay updates from Citi Field on July 30

The teams expect to fit in all nine innings Thursday, with three more games this weekend providing flexibility if needed.

Storms in the New York area pushed back the 7:10 p.m. ET start time, but forecasts suggest clear skies after 8 p.m. ET.

The Miami Marlins and New York Mets were set to open up a four-game set in Queens on Thursday night that has serious Wild Card and trade deadline implications for Miami, but Mother Nature apparently had other plans. Just over half an hour before scheduled first pitch, the Mets announced that the series opener would begin in a rain delay due to storms in the New York area.

The good news is that, looking at the weather forecast, this shouldn't be a particularly lengthy delay, and the two teams shouldn't have much trouble getting nine innings in on Thursday night.

Marlins-Mets rain delay updates: No start time yet at Citi Field

Thursday's game was originally scheduled to get underway at 7:10 p.m. ET from Citi Field in Queens. But just before 6:30 p.m. ET, the Mets announced that the start time would be delayed due to inclement weather.

There are three more games in this series over the weekend, which would provide plenty of time to fit in a doubleheader if needed. That almost certainly won't be necessary, though, as a glance at the weather radar makes clear that this is more just a badly timed patch of rain than something that would lead to an outright postponement.

Citi Field forecast: When will rain clear up in Queens?

Here's what the possibility of rain looks like throughout Thursday night, courtesy of the National Weather Service:

Hour (ET) Chance of precipitation 7 p.m. 65% 8 p.m. 44% 9 p.m. 41% 10 p.m. 40% 11 p.m. 34%

As you can see, the rain is really only supposed to blow through right around scheduled first pitch. There are a couple of storm cells affecting Queens, the latter of which should be making its way over Citi Field at some point between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET. The Mets are likely waiting for that rough patch to be over before they take the tarp off and attempt to get the game underway.

And the good news is that, once that does happen, we should have pretty clear skies for the rest of the night. Things can always change on a dime, of course, especially in the summer, but there currently aren't any other storms on the radar that figure to affect things after around 8 p.m. ET or so.