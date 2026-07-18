Mets-Phillies restart time: Rain delay updates from Philadelphia, July 18

A brutal season only got worse for the New York Mets on Saturday, as two batters into their tilt against the Philadelphia Phillies, they went down 2-0 thanks to a Kyle Schwarber home run. They were able to get a run right back, and were within a run for several innings, but the Phillies tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the fifth and then two more in the sixth. Suddenly, the Mets found themselves down by five runs, and after J.T. Realmuto led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a single, the tarp was quickly placed onto the field with rain falling at Citizens Bank Park. The game is now officially delayed.

Due to inclement weather, today's game is currently in a delay.



We will provide updates as they become available. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 18, 2026

This comes as little surprise. In fact, Saturday's game was moved up by an hour to 3:05 p.m. ET in an effort to avoid the rain. Unfortunately, that plan didn't exactly work as intended, and now, we're in limbo wondering when, or even if, this game will resume. We have you covered with updates as they come in.

Mets-Phillies rain delay updates: Restart time set for 6:15 p.m. ET

UPDATE: Saturday's game is expected to resume at approximately 6:15 p.m. ET, per The Athletic's Matt Gelb.

They're going to restart Phillies-Mets at 6:15. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) July 18, 2026

It was easy to see this coming. Light rain had been coming down at Citizens Bank Park for a while, and it was only a matter of time before the heavy rain, which had caused the Yankees game to be postponed in the northeast, moved its way south. It appears to have done so.

Some light rain moving over the ballpark now, but heavier rain is approaching. pic.twitter.com/Qoq4oscMrH — Mets Weather (@WxMets) July 18, 2026

All MLB fans can do now is wait and see when, and if, this game will resume. Unfortunately for fans hoping to see more baseball today, there's reason to believe this contest will be called early.

Citizens Bank Park forecast: How much more rain is expected?

Hour Chance of precipitation 6:00 p.m. 80% 7:00 p.m. 85% 8:00 p.m. 40% 9:00 p.m. 34%

Forecasts, such as this one from AccuWeather, aren't always accurate, but this gives a pretty good idea of when this game might be able to resume. Odds are, if the remainder of this game is played today, it'll be sometime after 7:00 p.m. ET when the rain should be dying down.

The key word in the sentence above is "if," as I'm not convinced this game will be played. Sure, there's a window for this game to be completed later in the evening, but the Phillies are up 6-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning with a runner on base. The Phillies are 10 games over .500 while the Mets have made it clear that they're trade deadline sellers, essentially punting on the season. What are the odds that these teams are going to be eager to sit through what could be a multi-hour delay, only to play a couple innings of a game that is almost certainly already out of reach?

Since five innings are complete, the game is an official game. They do not need to resume this game for it to count, and unless the rain passes through quickly, there's every reason to believe it'll be called early.

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