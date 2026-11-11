The MLB offseason is well underway at the GM Meetings, but there's still some business to attend to in order to put a bow on the 2026 campaign: It's time to hand out some awards.

The festivities began earlier this week, when the league unveiled its Gold Glove and Platinum Glove recipients along with the Rookies and Managers of the Year in both the AL and NL. But there's still plenty more to come, with the Cy Young Awards handed out on Wednesday night followed by the MVP announcements on Thursday. Awards season will conclude with the Silver Slugger winners, who will be revealed exclusively on FanSided's The Baseball Insiders podcast on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Every MLB award winner for 2026

Award American League winner(s) National League winner(s) Gold Gloves C Dillon Dingler, 1B Christian Walker, 2B Cole Young, SS Taylor Walls, 3B Caleb Durbin, LF Cody Bellinger, CF Ceddanne Rafaela, RF Wilyer Abreu, P Tanner Bibee, UTIL Ezequiel Duran C Gabriel Moreno, 1B Matt Olson, 2B Brice Turang, SS Geraldo Perdomo, 3B Alex Bregman, LF Jackson Chourio, CF Pete Crow-Armstrong, RF Corbin Carroll, P Nolan McLean, UTIL Mauricio Dubon Platinum Glove LF Cody Bellinger, Yankees CF Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cubs Rookie of the Year SS Kevin McGonigle, Tigers 1B Sal Stewart, Reds Manager of the Year Will Venable, White Sox Pat Murphy, Brewers Cy Young TBA (Nov. 11) TBA (Nov. 11) Rivera/Hoffman Reliever of the Year TBA (Nov. 11) TBA (Nov. 11) Hank Aaron Award TBA (Nov. 11) TBA (Nov. 11) Comeback Player of the Year TBA (Nov. 11) TBA (Nov. 11) Edgar Martinez Outstanding Designated Hitter TBA (Nov. 11) TBA (Nov. 11) Executive of the Year TBA (Nov. 11) TBA (Nov. 11) MVP TBA (Nov. 12) TBA (Nov. 12) Silver Sluggers TBA (Nov. 17) TBA (Nov. 17)

Platinum Gloves: OF Cody Bellinger, New York Yankees; OF Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago Cubs

National League Wild Card Series: Chicago Cubs v San Diego Padres - Game One | Matt Dirksen/GettyImages

MLB's Platinum Glove award is given to the best overall defender in each league, regardless of position. The NL race was more or less a cakewalk; Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong is far and away the best fielder at arguably the most important defensive position, and the value he brought with his glove blew away the competition by just about every metric.

The AL, on the other hand, was a bit more controversial. Bellinger is almost certainly the best defensive corner outfielder in the sport right now, but playing left field is simply easier than playing, say, center or even shorstop. Infielders like Bobby Witt Jr. — the most glaring Gold Glove snub of the year, in my humble opinion — and center fielders like Ceddanne Rafaela both outpaced him comfortably by most defensive metrics, and it does seem like a bit of an odd decision to give this award to someone who isn't playing a premium position.

Rookies of the Year: SS Kevin McGonigle, Detroit Tigers; 1B Sal Stewart, Cincinnati Reds

Pittsburgh Pirates v Detroit Tigers | Mark Cunningham/GettyImages

We had more controversy with the Rookie of the Year voting, this time on the NL side. (Kevin McGonigle had the AL Rookie of the Year Award basically wrapped up by the All-Star break, and looks like a future MVP candidate in Detroit.) Sal Stewart had the traditional numbers on his side, leading all NL rookies comfortably in homers and RBI (112 to 73!) while playing all 162 games for the Cincinnati Reds. So what's the problem? Despite that run production, his wRC+ of 112 — a measure of overall batting value that takes into account park environment and other factors — ranked just sixth, and his lack of defense and base-running put him well behind St. Louis Cardinals infielder JJ Wetherholt and New York Mets outfielder Carson Benge in terms of WAR.

Managers of the Year: Will Venable, Chicago White Sox; Pat Murphy, Milwaukee Brewers

World Series: Milwaukee Brewers v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Five | Carmen Mandato/GettyImages

There's no acrimony here, however. Venable was a shoo-in for AL honors after taking the Chicago White Sox from 102 losses a year ago (and 121 in 2024) to within a game of the ALCS this season. No one expected the South Siders to be relevant, and yet they dramatically exceeded expectations with a young roster and a sketchy pitching staff that forced Venable to make tough decisions on a regular basis.

And then there's Pat Murphy, who finally got the Milwaukee Brewers over the hump for the first time in franchise history. This award is voted on at the end of the regular season, meaning the World Series title wasn't considered, but in an NL that lacked other obvious candidates, Murphy once again doing more with less stood out.

This post will be updated as more awards are handed out this week.