Even if you don't follow college baseball or prep baseball, it's easy to get excited for the MLB Draft. Fans are given a look at part of their team's prospective futures as the next crop of top prospects and potential stars are drafted into the league. Sure, we won't see Roch Cholowsky or Grady Emerson in the big leagues immediately, but fans can hope that we'll see them sooner rather than later — and that they'll be primed to make an impact on a contender.

The 2026 MLB Draft is here as we head into All-Star weekend. And while the draft doesn't get its own time slot (for whatever reason) with games still being played, you can follow along with live updates from the draft as we track every first-round pick and go all the way through the Los Angeles Dodgers with their first selection at No. 40 in the draft.

MLB Draft live updates: Every first-round pick in 2026

Grady Emerson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

MLB Draft Order Draft Selection 1. Chicago White Sox Roch Cholowsky, SS (UCLA) 2. Tampa Bay Rays Grady Emerson, SS (Fort Worth Christian School) 3. Minnesota Twins Vahn Lackey, C (Georgia Tech) 4. San Francisco Giants Jackson Flora, RHP (UC Santa Barbara) 5. Pittsburgh Pirates Derek Curiel, OF (LSU) 6. Kansas City Royals Zion Rose, OF (Louisville) 7. Baltimore Orioles Eric Booth Jr., OF (Oak Grove HS) 8. Athletics Drew Burress, OF (Georgia Tech) 9. Atlanta Braves AJ Gracia, OF (Virginia) 10. Colorado Rockies Tyler Bell, SS (Kentucky) 11. Washington Nationals Chris Hacopian, 2B (Texas A&M) 12. Los Angeles Angels Jared Grindlinger, OF (Huntington Beach HS) 13. St. Louis Cardinals Trevor Condon, OF (Etowah HS) 14. Miami Marlins Jacob Lombard, SS (Gulliver Prep School) 15. Arizona Diamondbacks Ryder Helfrick, C (Arkansas) 16. Texas Rangers Gio Rojas, LHP (Marjory Stoneman Douglas HS) 17. Houston Astros Logan Hughes, OF (Texas Tech) 18. Cincinnati Reds Justin Lebron, SS (Alabama) 19. Cleveland Guardians Liam Peterson, RHP (Florida) 20. Boston Red Sox Jake Schaffner, SS (North Carolina) 21. San Diego Padres Coleman Borthwick, RHP (South Walton HS) 22. Detroit Tigers Cameron Flukey, RHP (Coastal Carolina) 23. Chicago Cubs Cade Townsend, RHP (Ole Miss) 24. Seattle Mariners Ace Reese, 3B (Mississippi State) 25. Milwaukee Brewers Trey Ebel, SS (Corona HS)

The White Sox and Rays essentially held serve as Chicago cleared out the necessary money to pay and take Roch Cholowsky, who most agree is the best player in the draft, while Tampa then cleared it up with his most notable challenger for that title, Grady Emerson. That then had the Twins giving us a bit of drama, but ultimately making the sensible choice in Georgia Tech star catcher Vahn Lackey. The Giants then added Jackson Flora for some firepower, while the Pirates shocked with Derek Curiel to round the top five.

Pittsburgh pulling off a surprise with Curiel was soon outdone by the Royals, who left everyone gobsmacked by taking Zion Rose. The Orioles and Athletics weren't complaining, though, as two stud outfield prospects in Eric Booth Jr. and Drew Burress fell in their laps. Tyler Bell was also a fun pick for the Rockies given his grinder and offensive profile.

Things started getting a bit stranger, or at least showing more bets on pure upside with the Nationals taking the sweet-swinging Hacopien and the Angels then drafted 17-year-old two-way player Jared Grindlinger.

After some surprises, though, we saw some more familiar names come off the board with value. Justin Lebron to the Reds feels like a steal, Logan Hughes can mash for the Astros, Ryder Helfrich fell in the Diamondbacks' laps, and so much more.

Prospect Promotion Incentive Picks (No. 26-28)

MLB Draft Order Draft Selection 26. Atlanta Braves Carter Beck, OF (Indiana State) 27. New York Mets Carson Wiggins, RHP (Arkansas) 28. Houston Astros

While the Mets are in this spot due to luxury tax penalties, the Braves and Astros are here with Drake Baldwin winning NL Rookie of the Year and with Hunter Brown registering a top-three finish in Cy Young voting.

Competitive Balance Round A Picks (No. 29-37)

MLB Draft Order Draft Selection 29. San Francisco Giants (from CLE) 30. Kansas City Royals 31. Arizona Diamondback 32. St. Louis Cardinals 33. Tampa Bay Rays (from BAL) 34. Chicago White Sox (from PIT) 35. New York Yankees 36. Philadelphia Phillies 37. Colorado Rockies

Blue Jays and Dodgers picks after penalties

MLB Draft Order Draft Selection 39. Toronto Blue Jays 40. Los Angeles Dodgers

Because both the Blue Jays and the Dodgers exceeded the second competitive-balance tax threshold with their payroll, which moved their picks down 10 spots and, as such, into the beginning of the second round after the Colorado Rockies pick at No. 38. They aren't alone, though, as the New York Mets (No. 27), New York Yankees (No. 35) and Philadelphia Phillies (No. 36) all moved down 10 picks due to their payroll and being over the tax line as well.

How to watch the 2026 MLB Draft

MLB Draft | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For fans that want to watch along in the 2026 MLB Draft, there is a way for baseball watchers to do just that — you'll just have to bounce around quite a bit. Here's a look at the schedule for the MLB Draft and how to watch.

Saturday, July 11 – Day One

1-2:30 p.m. ET – NBC and Peacock (Picks 1-10)

NBC and Peacock (Picks 1-10) 2:30-4:30 p.m. ET – MLB Network, Peacock and MLB.TV (Picks 11-40)

MLB Network, Peacock and MLB.TV (Picks 11-40) 4:30-7:45 p.m. ET – MLB.com and MLB.TV (Picks 41-135)

Sunday, July 12 – Day Two

1:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. ET – MLB.com and MLB.TV (Rounds 5-20)

More MLB Draft news and analysis