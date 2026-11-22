One recent morning, as Joe Espada packed for a flight to Florida for a MLBPAA Summit meeting, I sent a text asking if he was free to talk about Mauricio Dubon. 30 seconds later, Espada called.

“I always have time to talk about Dubi,” Espada said.

Mauricio Dubon still has his former manager gushing over him

Espada was around Dubon for 3.5 seasons with the Houston Astros, both as manager and bench coach. He saw firsthand the type of impact that Dubon had on a nightly basis, both at the plate and defensively. But Espada made it clear: before talking about Dubon the player, we needed to talk about Dubon the person.

“He’s a true winner. He brings more than talent to the table. He brings character to the process. Leadership. Accountability,” Espada said. “Dubi is one of those guys when adversity hit the clubhouse, he stood in front of it and made sure the boys stayed together. If there was something going on in the clubhouse, we knew he could police that and take care of it. He’s the type of player and person that every winning organization needs.”

On the field, Espada said that he has never been around a player like Dubon throughout his time in baseball. At the plate, Dubon hit .256/.292/.367 with 24 home runs and 142 RBI. But what made Dubon so important, Espada said, was his versatility on defense. He plays all over the field, spending time at first base, second base, third base, shortstop, left field, right field and center field. If Espada had asked Dubon to put catcher's gear on and step in behind the plate, he’s convinced Dubon would have said yes without hesitation.

“If he played second base every day, he could potentially be the best at it,” Espada said. “If he played shortstop every day, he could potentially be the best at it. But he knows that his value is moving around the field, creating that versatility for the manager and the team, and in today's game with how many moving parts there are, it’s so important.”

The Astros felt the loss of Mauricio Dubon firsthand

Atlanta Braves utility player Mauricio Dubon | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the Astros attempted to shed salary last offseason, they traded Dubon to the Atlanta Braves, and immediately felt the impact of his departure. Jose Altuve struggled defensively at second base. Jeremy Pena missed time. Jake Meyers got hurt. Carlos Correa got hurt. Throughout the season, the Astros used 12 different starting left fielders and eight center fielders.

The Braves, meanwhile, flourished with Dubon. They dealt with similar challenges to the Astros in 2025 and once again dealt with injuries in 2026, but Dubon made overcoming those injuries easier. When Ha-Seong Kim missed time, Dubon played in left field. When Michael Harris was unavailable, Dubon played in center field. When manager Walt Weiss needed to adjust the lineup or pinch hit, Dubon changed defensive positions in the middle of the game.

To compare: In 2025, the Astros won 87 games and posted -17 Defensive Runs Saved. In 2026, they won 81 games and posted -25 Defensive Runs Saved. In 2025, the Braves won 76 games and posted +32 Defensive Runs Saved. In 2026, the Braves won 94 games and posted +57 Defensive Runs Saved.

The defensive versatility is part of Dubon has drawn such strong interest in free agency, with the veteran infielder meeting with several teams via Zoom last week. Espada said that he’s the ideal player in today’s game and stressed that to maximize Dubon, he needs to not only play every game. He needs to play multiple positions.

“He’s the best at what he does,” Espada said. “You can be aggressive and you can take risks because you know you have someone like that. It’s giving you above-average defense at so many positions. This guy needs to play every day because he’s not a normal utility player. His ability to make contact and his leadership is so impressive.”