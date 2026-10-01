MLB Insider: Joe Espada's Astros fate is sealed after early playoff exit

The Houston Astros fired their general manager in the middle of the season. They won the American League West with an 81-81 record. And on Wednesday, hey were swept in the Wild Card Round by the Chicago White Sox. It was already bound to be an offseason of change in Houston, and now those changes will come sooner than anyone expected.

Joe Espada, the team’s manager, has been on the hot seat since Opening Day. His fate seemed relatively clear when Brown was dismissed midseason. Often when general managers are fired, the managers are also let go. Now that the Astros are out of the playoffs, Espada likely managed his last game in Houston.

Joe Espada is as good as gone after Astros' Wild Card loss

Espada was not without his flaws, but he has plenty of fans across baseball, and it’s entirely possible that he emerges as a manager again in 2027. It’s also possible that he stays in the American League West: The Seattle Mariners fired their manager Dan Wilson and are seeking a replacement who has previous managerial experience. Espada fits that mix, but other candidates such as Torey Lovullo, David Ross, Rocco Baldelli and Brandon Hyde loom as possibilities.

Who would replace Espada in Houston is a relative mystery. It likely wouldn't be determined until a new general manager is in place. But the Astros would benefit from a veteran in the dugout, similar to the Mariners, and the names above should also apply in Houston. But whoever is hired next will have their work cut out for them, and it' s possible they take over with a much different roster.

There was trade buzz at the deadline surrounding star shortstop Jeremy Peña. While a trade never seemed likely — the Astros did not seem eager to move on from him midseason — it could be a different story in the offseason. He has one year remaining on his contract and this is around the time when the Astros have moved on from stars in the past, most notably Kyle Tucker. And there is little to no chance that the team and Peña reach an agreement on an extension, as his agent Scott Boras prefers his players to establish their values on the open market.

It’s a conversation that will be had often this winter. But first, the Astros will need to determine the fate of Espada, and in the eyes of others around baseball, he’ll be the next manager to be let go. Then Houston will start an offseason in which change — from the front office down to the dugout — figures to be aplenty.