I increasingly feel like one of those crazy people standing on the corner of a city street wearing a sign and holding a megaphone, saying, "THE END OF DAYS IS UPON US!" as I predict Judgement Day is just around the corner. But this time ... it actually is, except the day is this MLB lockout and the attempted judgement is trying to impose a salary cap. There will probably be less cool art.

So if God called and asked me to be involved with Judgement Day logistics and I was put in charge of making sure there wasn't too much resistance to the judging, I would probably do what the owners are doing right now: foment discord within the ranks of the judged by trying to buy off half of them with $220,000. Well, I don't think God recognizes money nor needs his subjects to agree to a CBA, but imagine if Judgement Day turned into a lockout and we all met at some office building. I think this analogy has broken down.

In their latest attempt to set the stage for the era-defining salary cap war that will kick off upon the expiration of the current CBA at midnight on Dec. 2, MLB owners recently proposed what can charitably be described as "a bribe," or increasing the league's minimum salary for pre-arbitration players from $780,000 to $1,000,000, with a full year of service time bringing that up to $1,100,000. This raise for minimum players is tied directly to the owners' salary cap proposal, of course. Over half of MLB players make this minimum salary, and owners are thus dangling between $220,000 and $320,000 for over half the union if they just break rank and accept the salary cap. Classic move.

Do the owners mean to sow disagreement or capitalize on what already exists?

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I have repeatedly stated my opposition to the owners' behavior; with one move after another, they have raised the stakes on this labor war, tied every possible improvement to a salary cap and have been clear-as-can-be that a cap is the only way this ends. We should believe them — the owners have every incentive to cancel an entire season to secure a cap since the amount of money they stand to gain from a capped system is so ridiculous they don't care about a short-term setback. The players, meanwhile, have nothing but a plea for the owners to stop being such jerks.

This latest bribe is another such behavior; it is a ruthless, uncompromising tactic meant to sow division within a union that has already been getting circles run around it throughout this process. Why have I not written a single thing about the union's proposals? Why have I only been left to criticize the owner's statements? Because the MLB Players Association has not run nearly the public relations campaign they need to if they want to win this fight, and I'm starting to wonder if they even think they can win it.

This proposal to buy off half the league once again shows how strong the owners' position is, and how well thought out this strategy was going in. But I am surprised at just how flat-footed the union has been caught here, perhaps suggesting there actually is significant disagreement within the union already about a cap, with the tippy-top earners of course wanting to keep their mega contracts safe from a cap but the minimum salary players (half the league) perhaps already wondering if a cap is better for them.

If the players were legitimately a united front, why is my TV not full of ads from Bryce Harper attacking the owners? Why are Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto not making public statements? Where are the biggest stars in the world, players we love, to combat billionaires we do not love?

The owners smell this disagreement and mean to attack it with focus and directness. The lack of coherence from the MLBPA leading up to the December 1 deadline has been jarring, and while I'm literally on their side, I don't even know if I see how they can win anymore.