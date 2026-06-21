MLB Power Rankings: A new No. 1 as deadline buyers and sellers begin to emerge

The All-Star break is now just three weeks away. The trade deadline comes just a couple of weeks later. We're getting down to brass tacks already in this MLB season, and ... well, frankly, we're still no closer to figuring out which teams will be buying and which will be selling. Sure, teams like the Atlanta Braves, New York Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers look the part of contenders; beyond that, though, the middle class keeps failing to emerge, and there's precious little time left to sort things out.

And then, of course, there are the Los Angeles Dodgers. L.A. has been flying under the radar a little bit of late, at least as much as it's possible for the two-time defending world champions with the most famous player in the sport to fly under the radar. But as everybody else fails to get out of second gear, Dave Roberts' team just keeps chugging along — weathering injuries and anything else that gets in their way to reclaim their place in the top spot of our MLB power rankings.

30. Colorado Rockies

Pittsburgh Pirates v Colorado Rockies | Dustin Bradford/GettyImages

Last week's ranking: 30

The win-loss record isn’t any good, but the Colorado Rockies continue to build something here. Hunter Goodman is establishing himself as one of the best catchers in the sport, Cole Carrigg looks like a player worth building around, and the Rockies are even getting something out of veterans like Willi Castro and Tomoyuki Sugano. The Rockies trading Castro, Sugano and others at the deadline for prospects who can soon play alongside Goodman, Carrigg and the remainder of this budding core could make the Rockies more relevant sooner than anyone could’ve expected following a disgraceful 2025 campaign.

-Zach Rotman, FanSided.com staff writer

29. Los Angeles Angels

Last week's ranking: 28

Mike Trout going down with a hamstring injury is a spiritually fitting development for this Angels season. That should put to rest any remaining (and foolish) speculation about a potential trade, although names like Reid Detmers will be very interesting to watch leading up to the deadline. It’s almost impossible to figure out what the long-term plan for this franchise is, which means darn near anything is possible.

-Chris Landers, FanSided.com editor

28. Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox v Seattle Mariners | Jack Compton/GettyImages

Last week's ranking: 26

The offense remains quite bad, so much so that there’s not all that much that this rotation can do (especially with Garrett Crochet still on the shelf for an indefinite period). At this point, not even the mediocre AL Wild Card race can salvage this Red Sox season; the only question left to answer is which pieces Craig Breslow will flip at the deadline (Aroldis Chapman? Sonny Gray? Jarren Duran?) and which he’ll try to hold on to (Willson Contreras?).

-CL

27. San Francisco Giants

Last week's ranking: 27

Whatever hope that San Francisco Giants fans felt in Atlanta earlier this week quickly vanished as they were swept by the Marlins over the weekend, scoring a total of seven runs in the three games. If their poor performance in Miami wasn’t the nail in their 2026 coffin, Rafael Devers, for reasons only he can explain, arguing against being pinch-run for in the ninth inning of a one-run game in Sunday’s contest, feels like it was. This Giants team is a mess no matter how you slice it, and will be selling at the trade deadline.

-ZR

26. Kansas City Royals

St. Louis Cardinals v Kansas City Royals | Ed Zurga/GettyImages

Last week's ranking: 29

Every team is technically involved in the AL Wild Card race. Frankly, it's tough not to be! But the Kansas City Royals are pushing my patience, and it's about time they commit to a retool of sorts. Bobby Witt Jr. is a generational star. Salvador Perez is nearing the end of his career. if the Royals hope to win with this core, they'll need to acquire controllable talent at the MLB trade deadline that is also close to the big leagues. That's a tough ask, but the current market gives them an advantage should the Royals front office commit. There aren't many sellers. The Royals could be one of those, and at this point I'd recommend it.

-Mark Powell, FanSided.com content director

25. Detroit Tigers

Last week's ranking: 25

We didn't move the Tigers off their spot because they haven't done all that much in the past week. Sure, a few wins over the Chicago White Sox help matters, but the Tigers are still fourth place in the AL Central. Tarik Skubal remains on the trade block. It's the same story, but a different week. Detroit's bullpen is a mess and Will Vest hasn't performed up to par. An injury to Gleyber Torres, who very well may be the Tigers most important hitter, doesn't help.

-MP

24. Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore Orioles v Los Angeles Dodgers | Harry How/GettyImages

Last week's ranking: 21

Baltimore had a chance to stamp itself as a serious team with series against San Diego, Seattle and L.A. The result? Three series losses, and another step taken toward an existential crisis that feels inevitable at this point. The O’s simply cannot find a way to stack wins together, and as the trade deadline nears, Mike Elias will be forced to choose between sticking it out with a team that hasn’t proven much of anything or launching a teardown that could cost him his job – and Adley Rutschman his time in Baltimore.

-CL

23. New York Mets

Last week's ranking: 23

One step forward, two steps back. The same story remained for the New York Mets, who began the week on a high following an impressive series win over the Braves, only to immediately drop two games in Cincinnati. They won the third game of their series against the Reds and took the opener in Philadelphia, only to lose the next night 15-3. The Mets have been much better than they were in April, but every time they seem to pick up some momentum, they immediately let it slip away. Given the state of their starting pitching and the inconsistency their lineup has brought all year, there’s no reason to believe that’ll change.

-ZR

22. Minnesota Twins

St. Louis Cardinals v Minnesota Twins | Matt Krohn/GettyImages

Last week's ranking: 24

Are you sure you want to know about the Minnesota Twins? Joe Ryan seems likely to be traded. Byron Buxton is daring Minnesota to send him elsewhere just so he can utilize his no-trade clause. The Twins are just barely better than the Tigers in the standings, but on paper it isn't all that close. The Twins ownership wants to spend less money, which means they will sell at the deadline no matter what the insiders say.

-MP

21. Houston Astros

Last week's ranking: 22

Houston is still very much alive for a playoff spot, creeping closer to .500 even if they’re not playing the most inspiring baseball in the world. Playing the Angels and the AL Central will do that for you, but then again, hardly anyone seems all that imposing in the Junior Circuit right now, so why not the Astros? If Hunter Brown can pitch like his old self, this team has the firepower to at least crawl back above .500 and earn itself a shot at the likes of the Yankees and Mariners.

-CL

20. Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds v. New York Yankees | Daniel Shirey/GettyImages

Last week's ranking: 20

Yes! I don't have much more to say about the Reds. Cincinnati made the postseason in 2025 behind a hot pitching staff and a lineup that was playing up to par. Yet, here they sit, well behind much of their NL Central competition. Cincinnati are firmly in the MLB trade deadline seller department as of this writing, but they're also not that far behind in the Wild Card race. The Reds won series against the Mets and Yankees this week. That's a great sign. It also doesn't mean much over the course of 162 games when you're three games under .500.

-MP

19. Texas Rangers

Last week's ranking: 19

Texas could be one of the most fascinating teams in the Majors in the run-up to the trade deadline. It seems pretty clear that, while they have too much talent to actually be bad, this team isn’t going anywhere as presently constructed – and the need to cut payroll means that probably won’t change any time soon. Then again, there doesn’t seem to be much stomach for a rebuild, which begs the question: Just where is this team going? Another lackluster week moves them one step closer to being forced to come up with an answer, even if the third Wild Card spot remains a real possibility.

-CL

18. Athletics

Los Angeles Angels v Athletics | Justine Willard/Athletics/GettyImages

Last week's ranking: 18

Playing in a sandbox in Vegas didn’t hurt – nor did series against the Angels and Rockies – but here the A’s are, sniffing the top of their division, with a series victory over the Brewers under their belt to boot. The story remains the same: If they can just get enough pitching, they’ll be able to score enough runs to be competitive, even if they won’t get to keep hitting in the silliest hitter’s park in the Majors. I’m skeptical that will happen, but hey, it’s not like anyone else wants to win the West right now.

-CL

17. Miami Marlins

Last week's ranking: 13

There’s just no stopping these Miami Marlins. A series sweep over the San Francisco Giants improved their record in June to 14-4, and their overall mark to 39-38. All of a sudden, Miami has gone from afterthought likely to trade Sandy Alcantara at the trade deadline to very much in the thick of the NL Wild Card race. The Marlins might still trade Alcantara, and Liam Hicks’ injury really hurts, but with Eury Perez potentially set to return next week and a continuation of a very light schedule, who knows if this run is going to slow down anytime soon, especially with Kyle Stowers now finding his groove?

-ZR

16. Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays v Boston Red Sox | Jaiden Tripi/GettyImages

Last week's ranking: 17

I just can’t quit the Blue Jays, largely because the Blue Jays themselves just never quit. They snatched a dramatic sweep at Fenway Park, then stole a game at Wrigley Field on Saturday that they had no business winning. Any wins this team can bank while several key players remain on the IL is gravy; at full strength, this still projects to be a playoff club, albeit one with a lower ceiling than what we saw last season unless Toronto can find a way to put some more pop into a lineup in need of it.

-CL

15. Pittsburgh Pirates

Last week's ranking: 14

The Pirates should be thrilled to only fall one spot this week. Pittsburgh has been downright bad in June, and a loss to the Colorado Rockies on a baserunning mistake won't help matters. The Pirates have a top-10 lineup and rotation. Their bullpen sucks, and I don't say that lightly. Don Kelly, also, hasn't looked great lately. Pittsburgh is flirting with .500 which is why they sit middle of the pack, but the Buccos could fall out of the NL Wild Card race quickly.

-MP

14. Washington Nationals

Washington Nationals v Tampa Bay Rays | Julio Aguilar/GettyImages

Last week's ranking: 15

The Washington Nationals continue to defy the odds by winning. They won their fourth straight series by taking two of three against the Royals to begin the week, and while they lost two of three in Tampa Bay, they could have easily won Sunday’s finale. Their pitching, particularly their bullpen, remains impossible to trust, but there aren’t enough good things to say about this lineup. I mean, even Nasim Nunez is hitting now. It’s unbelievable.

-ZR

13. San Diego Padres

Last week's ranking: 12

An ugly start to this week ended with a bit of a flurry, as the San Diego Padres’ offense showed signs of life in Texas. Jackson Merrill and Manny Machado both went yard this week, and while Fernando Tatis Jr. failed to do so, he did hit three doubles. None of these players were dominant this week, but all Padres fans have been wanting to see was signs of life from them. As long as they’re hitting and AJ Preller can get some rotation help at the deadline, the Padres should be right in the Wild Card mix.

-ZR

12. Chicago White Sox

Chicago White Sox v New York Yankees | Adam Hunger/GettyImages

Last week's ranking: 9

If I didn't root for a fellow AL Central team, I'd be cheering hard for the Chicago White Sox. This team is just so damn likable. They are also incredibly flawed, as we saw when they faced two-time reigning AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal this weekend in Detroit. The Central is up for grabs and the White Sox are in the mix. Assuming they can survive until Munetaka Murakami comes back, they have a better chance than most at beating the Guardians at their own game. The White Sox have organizational depth, and Chris Getz deserves a lot of credit for that.

-MP

11. Arizona Diamondbacks

Last week's ranking: 16

While the Arizona Diamondbacks were able to win games this week against some American League bottomfeeders, it’s time to be concerned, particularly with the state of their rotation. Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly each got shelled again, while Michael Soroka and Ryne Nelson landed on the IL. The rotation is in dire shape, Jordan Lawlar is hurt again immediately after he came back from the IL, and as good as Corbin Carroll continues to be, he cannot carry this team on his own.

-ZR

10. Chicago Cubs

Toronto Blue Jays v Chicago Cubs | Geoff Stellfox/GettyImages

Last week's ranking: 10

The Cubs are hot and cold, much like Pete Crow-Armstrong, their NL MVP candidate. PCA deserves more notoriety than he received. But the Cubs biggest problem is their inconsistent starting rotation, which is doing them no favors. To give the Cubs some credit, they have won two of their last three games. In order to do so, they scored 16 and 8 runs. In the game they lost to the Toronto Blue Jays, they scored just six. Are you sensing a similar theme?

-MP

9. St. Louis Cardinals

Last week's ranking: 6

The Cardinals are an NL Central storyline no one saw coming. The Cards remain in second place in the NL Central. Their starting pitching could use an upgrade, and if Chaim Bloom decides to surprise us all, perhaps he could add in that department. The problem in St. Louis is that their own front office doesn't believe in this team. Lars Nootbaar is on the block. So is Riley O'Brien. Jordan Walker is not, obviously. Yet, Bloom thrives in planning for the future. In doing so, he might miss the present.

-MP

8. Seattle Mariners

Baltimore Orioles v Seattle Mariners | Kevin Ng/GettyImages

Last week's ranking: 11

Every time Seattle seems ready to finally take off and become the team we expected to see at the start of the season, they find a way to stub their toe again. The offense remains inconsistent even with Cal Raleigh back, and while the rotation is largely aces, it seems … not great that the piggyback plan continues to implode in spectacular fashion (despite everyone insisting that they’re behind it 100 percent). A bat and a bullpen arm are all this team needs on paper, but paper hasn’t been doing the M’s much good of late. Eventually, everyone will have to get clicking at the same time.

-CL

7. Cleveland Guardians

Last week's ranking: 8

I tend to think we're too kind to the Guardians, but there just aren't all that many contenders in the American League right now. A tough series against the Houston Astros was not what the doctor ordered, but Cleveland has plenty of young talent that should help them sustain a narrow AL Central lead, especially as the White Sox struggle. A looming three-game series in the south side of Chicago ought to help decide which team is the better of the two.

-MP

6. Philadelphia Phillies

Miami Marlins v Philadelphia Phillies | Hunter Martin/GettyImages

Last week's ranking: 7

The Philadelphia Phillies had their best offensive week perhaps of the season, as they put together a pair of strong games against the red-hot Marlins and scored 15 runs (including 10 in one inning) against the Mets. Do I believe this is sustainable? No, but if the Phillies can add a bat or two to surround the trio of Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Brandon Marsh, they’ll be an interesting sleeper in the National League. Oh, and after watching Andrew Painter get sent down and Jose Alvarado get shelled again, the Phillies will need more than just bats at the deadline, which could be tough for them to navigate given their limited assets.

-ZR

5. Tampa Bay Rays

Last week's ranking: 5

It feels like the close-game gods have now forsaken Tampa, which played the Dodgers tough for three straight days in L.A. only to lose a trio of heartbreakers. This offense scraps, but there’s simply not very much firepower here outside of Yandy Diaz, Junior Caminero and Jonathan Aranda, a problem that will only loom larger if workloads begin to take their toll on guys like Shane McClanahan, Drew Rasmussen and Griffin Jax. It’ll be fascinating to see how much the Rays front office believes in a fading team at the deadline.

-CL

4. Milwaukee Brewers

Philadelphia Phillies v Milwaukee Brewers | John Fisher/GettyImages

Last week's ranking: 3

Some teams have Jacob Misiorowski, others don't. The NL Central has found that out the hard way. Miz is the NL Cy Young favorite at this early stage of the season. Sure, Shohei Ohtani and Christopher Sanchez loom, but Misiorowski tends to set literal records every time he throws. Want to know who has thrown the fastest pitch in MLB history? Odds are it's this guy. The Brewers will be without Quinn Priester for the season, which hurts their chances. The emergence of Kyle Harrison helps.

-MP

3. New York Yankees

Last week's ranking: 4

Slowly but surely, it feels like New York is starting to flex its muscle in the AL East. Granted, Tampa’s own swoon has as much to do with that as anything, but the Yankees have managed to not just survive but win a good number of games with Aaron Judge, Max Fried, Giancarlo Stanton and Trent Grisham all on the shelf. It speaks to the depth Brian Cashman has built, and how good this starting rotation is 1-5. Now, just fix this bullpen (and maybe add a catcher) at the trade deadline, and hope you can get healthy.

-CL

2. Atlanta Braves

Milwaukee Brewers v Atlanta Braves | Jack Casey/Atlanta Braves/GettyImages

Last week's ranking: 1

All of a sudden, the Braves don’t look quite as formidable as they had all season. The rotation, particularly after another Bryce Elder clunker, is in a very shaky spot, and their offense has been up-and-down for an extended stretch, too. The Braves are obviously really good, but they’re going to need to acquire a starter or two sooner rather than later, and if they can’t trust Ronald Acuña Jr. to stay on the field, another bat (likely at shortstop) wouldn’t hurt either.

-ZR

1. Los Angeles Dodgers

Last week's ranking: 2

The Los Angeles Dodgers played five straight one-run games this week and won four of them, including three straight against a Rays team that had previously been elite in such contests. Kyle Tucker’s struggles are a bit worrisome, as is Shohei Ohtani’s blister issues, but a week like this in which the Dodgers clearly weren’t at their best yet consistently pulled out close games shows just how lethal they can be, and with the deadline approaching, they’re only going to get scarier.

-ZR

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