MLB rumors: Padres interested in Tarik Skubal, Phillies eyeing questionable SS addition

Monday night brought notable MLB updates, with the Detroit Tigers’ Kevin McGonigle and the Cincinnati Reds’ Sal Stewart earning Rookie of the Year honors. More hardware is coming Tuesday when the league announces its Manager of the Year winners.

The rest of baseball remains business as usual, which is to say there’s no business. Nearly everything on the transaction wire involves minor-league players, though rumors continue to mount about the Dodgers’ Tarik Skubal and the Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte, among others. But when will some notable move actually happen?

Here are the latest MLB rumors as of Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Could the San Diego Padres add Tarik Skubal before the likely lockout?

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We’re still unsure what the Padres’ overall offseason strategy is, and that might be intentional on the new ownership group’s part. The initial expectation was the Padres would try to shed salary, but the organization publicly said it was “all-in” on contending for a World Series title. Such a statement typically signals a willingness to be aggressive, even if it potentially means giving Skubal the mega-deal he’s craving.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported the Padres have already “expressed interest” in Skubal, and we don’t blame them. Not only would San Diego add one of the game’s premier aces, but it would also mean taking him away from the Dodgers. We suggest both sides act before the expected lockout and a possible salary cap.

Ketel Marte and the Baltimore Orioles would be a fascinating fit

Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte saga hasn’t quite ended, even if the two parties are begrudgingly getting along — and by that, we mean the three-time All-Star hasn’t aired his grievances or taken subliminal jabs over social media again. You take whatever progress you can get.

MLB Trade Rumors’ Anthony Franco proposed the Orioles look into Marte this offseason, and we love the idea. Where we’re not sure we agree, though, is Franco’s thought about the Orioles trading Jackson Holliday or moving him into a utility role after another underwhelming season. That said, Holliday only turns 23 in December and missed part of the 2026 campaign with a wrist injury.

Franco specifically suggested Baltimore trade Holliday for pitching help, but we don’t think that’s necessary. There are enough competent starters available in free agency, with veterans Michael King and Sonny Gray both making perfect sense.

The Philadelphia Phillies are interested in Ha-Seong Kim, for some reason

Atlanta Braves shortstop Ha-Seong Kim | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For whatever reason, Luis Arraez leaving the Phillies has always felt like a done deal. We personally believe Dave Dombrowski should endeavor to keep the four-time All-Star at all costs, even after his disappointing .678 OPS in nearly 200 plate appearances. Arraez turns 30 next April and is poised to rebound from a frustrating second-half stretch.

But if the Phillies don’t keep Arraez, their potential backup plan is a disaster waiting to happen. NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Jim Salisbury reported Dombrowski could move Trea Turner to second base — which he last played for the Dodgers in 2021 — and sign the Braves’ Ha-Seong Kim to play shortstop.

The problem: Kim hit .116 with a .359 OPS in 147 plate appearances for the NL East-winning Braves, and he recorded -0.7 bWAR in 51 games. For all intents and purposes, the Phillies would be taking him off Atlanta’s hands rather than robbing them of a key asset. Something tells us that Kim won’t get the Turner treatment if he runs into another cold streak.