MLB Rumors: Yankees' perfect Trent Grisham replacement and Phillies' Realmuto warning

We’re not quite at the endgame yet, but just over six weeks remain until a potential work stoppage begins Dec. 2. The lockout talks have unfortunately distracted fans from what’s become a fascinating ALCS showdown between the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays, who are now tied at 2-2 ahead of Game 5 on Sunday evening.

Elsewhere in baseball, the Phillies are already thinking about All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto’s future behind the plate. It’s also not an offseason without speculating what the Yankees have planned, whether we’re talking about second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. or how they’ll address the outfield.

Here are the latest MLB rumors as the World Series inches closer.

The Philadelphia Phillies might have a significant J.T. Realmuto problem

Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Granted, we’d have said this regardless of the context after Realmuto’s career-worst .205 average and .614 OPS this year. Phillies lead baseball executive Dave Dombrowski added fuel to the fire this past week, admitting he and Realmuto have already discussed catching fewer games next season. The three-time All-Star turns 36 next March and has almost exclusively caught since the start of 2022.

Dombrowski mentioned Realmuto potentially seeing action at first, where he last played in 2022. We imagine future Hall of Fame slugger Bryce Harper would shift from first base to right field, as he did after the Luis Arraez trade. Kyle Schwarber remains entrenched as the DH, and there is no indication he’d play the corner outfield or man first base if needed.

The Phillies currently have Rafael Marchán and Garrett Stubbs as internal options. Dombrowski is likely better off pursuing external options, though, because Marchán hit .099 with a .302 OPS in nearly 100 plate appearances.

Could the Yankees replace Trent Grisham with the Nationals’ Jacob Young?

Washington Nationals center fielder Jacob Young | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trent Grisham made $22 million on a qualifying offer this past year, and we can all agree he’s nowhere near replicating that on the open market now. The Rockies are more likely to meet the Angels in next year’s World Series than Grisham is to command that much money in annual salary.

Although the Yankees could turn to top prospect Spencer Jones or move Cody Bellinger from left field, the New York Post’s Joel Sherman has another name in mind to man center field. Sherman reported the Yankees previously looked into the Nationals’ Jacob Young, who is under team control through 2029.

Personally, we’re not sold on Young being a game-changing addition. Defensive metrics are notoriously subjective, and he owns a lifetime .652 OPS over nearly 1,500 career plate appearances. If the Yankees do add the 27-year-old Young, then we suggest platooning him with Jones, as the former has mashed left-handed pitching in his career.

Will the Athletics tear things down when they hire their new GM?

Athletics owner John Fisher | David Becker/GettyImages

Despite firing general manager David Forst back on Aug. 7, the Athletics still haven’t announced their new lead baseball executive. MLB Trade Rumors reported that Red Sox assistant general manager Taylor Smith might be the “new frontrunner” after Phillies executive Sam Fuld — who played for the A’s from 2014-15 — turned them down.

In the end, it doesn’t matter as long as John Fisher owns the team. You can sign All-Star free agents and have a top-tier player development system, but bad ownership and leadership always sink a franchise.

At what point do Fisher and the next lead baseball executive decide it’s time for another fire sale? Veteran catcher Shea Langeliers turns 29 in November and only has two years of team control left. What would Zack Gelof fetch on the open market after hitting 22 home runs with a .796 OPS?

To be clear, we’re not suggesting either will be available this winter. That said, we’ve been around baseball long enough to know that no one is safe when they play for the Athletics.