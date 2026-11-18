ESPN's Jeff Passan specifically highlighted Kansas City Royals third baseman Maikel Garcia as a potential trade candidate to watch, with the Royals desperately trying to acquire starting pitching help. Sure enough, Garcia was traded merely hours after Passan's article was published, with the Royals sending him to the Seattle Mariners in a deal that'll send three pitchers back to Kansas City.

BREAKING: The Seattle Mariners are acquiring Gold Glove third baseman Maikel Garcia in a trade with the Kansas City Royals, sources tell ESPN. The Royals are receiving three major league pitchers in return, headlined by right-hander Bryce Miller. It's a six-man deal. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 18, 2026

Garcia is the exact player the Mariners should be looking for. Not only does he have some offensive upside, but he's a Gold Glove winner, so he should upgrade a defense that was among the league's worst in 2026. To get a good player like this, though, you need to be willing to give something up, and it's safe to say Jerry Dipoto gave a lot up to the Royals in this deal.

Full Mariners-Royals Maikel Garcia trade details

The trade, as Passan noted, is a six-player swap with three players, headlined by Garcia, headed to Seattle, and three players, headlined by pitcher Bryce Miller, headed to Kansas City. In this deal, the Mariners and Royals both addressed weaknesses, and did so adequately.

Again, the Mariners greatly bolstered their defense, and replenished some of the pitching depth they lost in this deal by acquiring James McArthur and prospect L.P. Langevin. From Kansas City's perspective, they needed any sort of pitching help they could find, and they got three big-league-caliber arms, a couple of which have exciting upside. Who won the deal, though? That can be debated.

Who won the Maikel Garcia-Bryce Miller swap between the Royals and Mariners?

Kansas City Royals third baseman Maikel Garcia | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mariners' Maikel Garcia trade grade: B+

As a team, the Mariners ranked dead last with -58 outs above average as a team, per Baseball Savant. They were 14 outs worse than the Los Angeles Angels, who ranked 29th. This wasn't an outlier year either, as the Mariners ranked fourth-to-last in OAA in 2025. Defense has been an issue for a while, so Garcia, a Gold Glover in 2025 who had another strong defensive year when healthy in 2026, is a strong addition. It's also worth noting that he recently signed a five-year, $57.5 million extension, so he's under club control through 2030. He can remain in Seattle through 2031 if the Mariners exercise his $21 million club option.

The question with Garcia, though, is whether he will hit enough to justify this deal. Sure, the Mariners need his glove, but they also scored the third-fewest runs in the majors in 2026, and could lose Randy Arozarena to free agency. Garcia has shown some offensive upside. In 2025, he slashed .286/.351/.449 with 16 home runs, 74 RBI and 23 stolen bases. It was his best season by far. Unfortunately, he had a .715 OPS in 2026, which is nothing more than average, and his .703 OPS in his career isn't all that great either.

What I will say though, is Garcia makes a lot of contact, which will be a nice change of pace for a Mariners team that strikes out a lot. I'm not sure pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park will suit his bat well, but even if he's a league-average hitter, his glove should make him a very valuable player for Seattle.

So, getting a 26-year-old who is under contract for the next half-decade at a very reasonable number and who should help fix a major roster flaw is a good thing. Trading from a position of strength, their pitching depth, is good too. Getting James McArthur, who even closed some games for the Royals in 2024 (although he missed all of 2025 and much of 2026 due to injury), is a nice added bonus. From Seattle's perspective, there isn't much to complain about here.

Seattle Mariners pitcher Bryce Miller | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Royals' Maikel Garcia trade grade: B-

Losing Garcia hurts for a Royals team that could also use more thump in their lineup, but a bigger issue on their roster is the pitching staff, and this trade addresses that. The Royals' rotation is a mess, with Cole Ragans expected to miss part of 2027 due to injury and Seth Lugo coming off an abysmal season, so Bryce Miller, who had a sub-3.00 ERA in 31 starts in 2024 and has shown flashes of frontline starter upside, should help. Their bullpen is in a rough spot too, with Carlos Estevez hitting free agency, so Jose A. Ferrer, a hard-throwing left-hander who has been a solid reliever for a few years now, should help. Even the third piece of the deal, Logan Evans, could be a No. 4 or No. 5 starter once he returns from Tommy John surgery.

It's easy to see the vision from Kansas City's perspective, but how they do in this deal depends largely on which version of Bryce Miller they're going to get. Again, Miller was outstanding in 2024, but he's missed time with injury in the two seasons since and has been remarkably inconsistent on the mound. The right-hander had a 5.68 ERA in 18 starts in 2025, and then his 2026 season was really a tale of two halves. He had a 2.80 ERA through his first 13 appearances, and a 6.45 ERA in his final nine outings. He's under club control through 2029, so there's a chance he'll be a very valuable addition for the Royals, but that's far from a guarantee with how things have gone in recent years.

Had the Royals acquired these pitchers without creating another hole, I'd be more positive, but I'm not sure their pitching improved enough to offset the loss of Garcia. Bobby Witt Jr. can only do so much in their lineup, after all.