One month later, Guardians trade deadline haul even has AL rivals impressed

The scenario seems to play over and over on a never-ending October loop for the Cleveland Guardians.

The small-market Guardians claw their way to the postseason on the strength of good pitching and strong fundamental play. Yet once the Guardians get to October, they come up short because their lineup doesn’t produce enough runs to beat postseason-caliber pitching.

Really, the only thing that president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti can be faulted for in recent years is his continued inability to acquire impact bats. However, things are turning out differently this season.

Jo Adell, Nathaniel Lowe bolster Guardians’ lineup

Cleveland Guardians infielder Nathaniel Lowe (46) Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Guardians got left fielder Jo Adell from the Los Angeles Angels and first baseman Nathaniel Lowe from the Cincinnati Reds at the trade deadline exactly one month ago. The duo has helped the Guardians move into the lead for the third and final American League wild card.

Adell has driven in 21 runs in 25 games while hitting four home runs and slashing .250/.333/.457. Lowe has 15 RBIs in 23 games and is hitting .217/.250/.373 with three home runs.

“We feel like our lineup got longer obviously at the deadline,” Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said. “We feel like what Joe and Nate have brought to our lineup is just that stability, that professional at-bat in the middle of the order. They've really brought a mature approach to our lineup, and they can both do damage. Those are some things that we didn't quite have. And so, I think that what they've done is making everybody around them better.”

Guardians are in postseason position

Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) Mandatory Credit: Jon Endow-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Guardians are just 13-13 since the deadline, but that stands out in the AL where just six of the 15 teams have winning records. Playing .500 ball for a month has also enabled the Guardians to take a 1.5-game lead for the last wild card over the Baltimore Orioles, Texas Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays. Cleveland is three games behind the division-leading Chicago White Sox in the AL Central.

The Guardians were shut out 11-0 by the visiting Blue Jays on Wednesday night at Progressive Field as Dylan Cease and three relief pitchers combined on a six-hitter. Yet the Guardians are scoring 4.5 runs a game since the addition of Adell and Lowe after averaging 3.9 in their first 113 games this season.

“They’re not exactly the 1927 Yankees, but you can no longer just easily navigate their lineup by pitching around (third baseman) Jose Ramirez,” a scout from an AL team told FanSided. “Adell and Lowe have made them better. You have to respect their run-producing capabilities.”

The Guardians have been particularly impressed with Adell, as much for what he provides off the field.

“It's a great veteran player that we added to a group of very young players, and the way he goes about his work every day, the way he attacks the game, it’s a really good example,” Vogt said. “He runs the bases well, plays a good outfield. He's really added a ton of value and is such an unbelievable person. I'm so happy I got to know and meet Jo Adell because you watch somebody from afar, you can see the way they play, but until you really get to know them, this is an unbelievable human being.”

The Guardians reached a high-water mark of nine games over .500 on June 2, improving their record to 36-27 by beating the New York Yankees. Cleveland has subsequently gone 34-42, but there is a different feeling heading into the season’s final three weeks.

Adding to the good vibe, a third deadline acquisition has made an impact. All-Star left-hander Foster Griffin is 3-1 with a 3.96 ERA in five starts since arriving from the Washington Nationals, strengthening an already good rotation.

“We feel like the front office has put us in a strong position with the trades,” Guardians right-hander Gavin Williams said. “We’re looking too much ahead of what's going on now but just staying present in what we're doing and everything's going to work out the way it needs to. I feel we have a very good team that can compete with anybody.”