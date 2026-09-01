Orioles vs. Rockies rain delay: Updated restart time, forecast from Colorado

After sweeping the lowly A's over the weekend, the Baltimore Orioles suddenly find themselves right back in the thick of the race for the third and final AL Wild Card spot as they begin a crucial series against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Unfortunately, while it's one of the most beautiful venues in the country, it's also prone to rain this time of year — and sure enough, Baltimore's playoff push has hit a weather-related snag.

The O's were just about to begin batting in the top of the sixth inning on Monday night when play was halted due to rain in the area. The score was tied at 1, with Jackson Holliday set to lead off.

Tonight's game has entered a weather delay.



We will provide updates as they come available. — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) September 1, 2026

When will the Orioles-Rockies game restart on Monday?

The tarp came on just after 10 p.m. ET/8 p.m. MT, less than 90 minutes after first pitch. The Rockies have yet to offer a restart time, or any specific updates on when play might resume.

Colorado got the scoring started in the bottom of the fourth courtesy of an RBI single from Jordan Beck. Baltimore answered in the next half-inning, with Samuel Basallo bringing home the tying run off of Rockies starter Tanner Gordon. It's rare to see a pitcher's duel at Coors Field, but both Gordon and Cade Povich are throwing the ball pretty well — if they can continue after the rain delay.

Obviously you never want pitching plans to get sent awry or doubleheaders to be scheduled this time of year, when every game counts for playoff positioning. And these interleague foes won't have much of a chance to find a new time to play, so a postponement is truly a last resort.

Coors Field forecast: How much more rain is expected?

Thankfully, it seems like the weather will give us an opening to get the rest of this game in at some point on Monday night.

Hour (MT) Chance of precipitation 8 p.m. 55% 9 p.m. 47% 10 p.m. 51% 11 p.m. 47%

Radar in the Denver area shows a pretty sizable storm system moving through Coors Field, but it should be clear by around 10:45 p.m. ET/8:45 p.m. MT. There is some rain in the forecast behind that, though hopefully not enough to force another delay or push the conclusion of the game to Tuesday.

Baltimore began play on Monday at 68-69, just a game back of the Guardians for the final AL Wild Card spot. They can't afford to let any games against bottom-dwelling competition go to waste if they want to make a surprise run to October.