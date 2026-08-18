Padres coach Oswaldo Pirela detained by ICE: Here's how you can support him

San Diego Padres' minor-league catching coordinator Oswaldo Pirela remains in ICE custody on Tuesday after being detained at El Paso International Airport early Sunday morning.

Here's what we know:

Why Oswaldo Pirela was detained by ICE

Pirela was travelling back home to Arizona from a work trip to El Paso when ICE took him into custody. He has worked in the Padres organization since 2024 and has been living in the United States since 2014. Before that, he was in the Texas Rangers minor league system as a player from 2009 to 2011.

Born in Venezuela, Pirela has a pending asylum case because of persecution from the Venezuelan regime and he has maintained active work authorization, according to his family.

A statement from the DHS, via The Athletic, says he "was granted permission by the Obama administration to remain in the country until February 10, 2018." DHS gave no acknowledgement of his asylum case.

DHS statement on Oswaldo Pirela:

"On August 16, 2026, Border Patrol arrested Oswaldo Jose Pirela Dominguez, an illegal alien from Venezuela, at the El Paso International Airport. He entered the country legally on September 10, 2014, and was granted permission by the Obama administration to remain in the country until February 10, 2018. In violation of our nation’s laws, he overstayed his welcome. When approached by law enforcement officers, he was not in possession of legal documentation granting him status in the country. He will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings and will receive due process.



"To be clear, work authorization or a pending application do NOT confer legal status in the United States.”

Padres statement on Oswaldo Pirela:

“We recently became aware of the detainment of minor league catching coordinator Oswaldo Pirela in El Paso, Texas. We are working to gather additional information and will not have any further comment at this time.”

How to help Oswaldo Pirela

Pirela's mother posted a plea to Arizona congressman Abe Hamdeh and Human Rights Watch on Instagram on behalf of her son.

"The world needs more people like Oswaldo: a devoted father, a loving son and brother, a hardworking man, a man of faith, and a person of integrity. Today, he is being unjustly detained, even though his lawful history in this country can be documented, and so can the life and conduct he has built here. If you know Oswaldo, speak up. Tell the world who he truly is."

Speaking up could mean contacting your local congressperson, especially if you live in Hamadeh's district. It could mean advocating on social media or simply telling friends or family about Pirela's plight.

There are also avenues to volunteer or donate to help immigrants like Pirela who have been caught up with ICE. Freedom For Immigrants is a good place to start.