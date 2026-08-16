Padres vs. Guardians rain delay: Updated start time, forecast from Cleveland

Sunday's series rubber match between the San Diego Padres and Cleveland Guardians will begin in a weather delay. This is a game with serious ramifications for both the NL and AL Wild Card races. San Diego recently leapt ahead of Philadelphia, while the Guardians are fighting to keep up with Chicago and red-hot Detroit.

First pitch for today's Guardians game is starting in a weather delay. — Tim Stebbins (@tim_stebbins) August 16, 2026

Tanner Bibee will take the mound for Cleveland once play commences, while Casey Mize is scheduled on the bump for San Diego. The Guardians won Saturday's game 6-1 after a dominant six-inning start from Joey Cantillo. The Padres won 7-5 in the series opener on Friday, with Fernando Tatis Jr. and Xander Bogaerts both homering.

When will the Yankees-Rockies game start on Sunday, Aug. 16?

There is currently no official update on the start time. The game was originally supposed to begin at 1:40 PM E.T., but as thunderstorms roll through, fans could be in for a lengthy wait.

Stay tuned to this article for updates when the start time is announced.

Progressive Field forecast: How much more rain is expected?

The forecast in Cleveland calls for "a couple of thunderstorms," per AccuWeather, with high humidity, potential flash flooding and "localized damaging wind gusts." It is currently 79 degrees with 5 MPH wind and an 80-degree heat index.

Here's the hourly forecast:

Hour (ET) Chance of precipitation 2 p.m. 62% 3 p.m. 64% 4 p.m. 49% 5 p.m. 47% 6 p.m. 51%

The forecast calls for scattered thunderstorms in the evening as well, but mostly just cloudy and humid. Given how late in the season it is, both teams probably want to get this game in today, rather than risking a late make-up game right before the playoffs.