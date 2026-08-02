Phillies-Orioles restart time: Rain delay updates from Camden Yards on August 2

Forecasters predict storms could clear by 3:30 PM local time, but more rain is expected around 6 PM E.T., complicating efforts to finish the game.

Play will resume only if at least five innings are completed today, otherwise the game must be made up on September 28, the day after the regular season ends.

The Philadelphia Phillies and Baltimore Orioles are in a rain delay on Sunday, August 2, after the Phillies led 2-0 in the third inning.

The Philadelphia Phillies and Baltimore Orioles are in a rain delay on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 2, after the Phillies took a 2-0 lead into the bottom of the third inning. Zack Wheeler is on the mound for Philly, with Kyle Bradish starting for the O's. A two-run homer from Bryan De La Cruz gave the Phillies an upper hand before rain soaked the infield.

They’re going to try to fix this infield. It’s a little wet. pic.twitter.com/7RfJ1FwSag — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) August 2, 2026

Both sides will attempt to finish the game today, as Philadelphia and Baltimore do not share an off day the rest of the season. That means, if they can't at least get through five innings, the game would need to be made up on Sept. 28, which is the day after the regular season concludes.

Phillies-Orioles restart time: When will play resume in Baltimore?

There is currently no scheduled restart time, but we will update this post as more information becomes available.

We have entered a rain delay here at The Yard.



We will update with more information as it becomes available. — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 2, 2026

First pitch was at 1:35 PM E.T., so there's plenty of time to let the storms pass through. Again, there's motivation to not suspend play entirely, as neither team wants to add an extra game to the back end of the regular season. Especially an older team with postseason aspirations like Philadelphia, who could use as much downtime as possible before the stakes rise in October.

The forecast called for "a couple of heavy thunderstorms late this afternoon; there can be flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas," so this could end up as a longer delay if Mother Nature does not play ball.

Camden Yards forecast: How much more rain is expected?

It's currently 83 degrees in Baltimore, with 9 MPH winds and 68 percent humidity. The radar shows the storm moving west to east, and it seems the folks at Camden Yards are currently stuck in the worst of it. If the radar proves prescient, things could hopefully clear up around 3:30 PM local time.

Hour Chance of precipitation 3 PM 49% 4 PM 49% 5 PM 49% 6 PM 68% 7 PM 68%

The report at Accuweather calls for increased chances of rain and thunderstorms around 6 PM E.T., so the goal is presumably to get the game underway and finished in the 3-6 PM window. The chance of rain does not drop back below 50 percent until 10 PM E.T. once the next wave of forecasted storms hits.

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