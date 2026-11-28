Maybe it’s the algorithms.

My social media feeds are being bombarded by Pittsburgh Pirates fans urging Major League Baseball to hold out for a salary cap in their negotiations with the Major League Baseball Players Association in the next collective bargaining agreement. The current CBA expires Monday, and Commissioner Rob Manfred is certain to impose a player lockout on Tuesday.

I can certainly understand the algorithms. I was born, raised and have spent my life in the Pittsburgh area. I have also covered the Pirates since 1988 in various capacities, leading some people in my line of work to suggest I am the losingest baseball writer in history.

The pro-cap sentiment is very strong among Pirates fans, as shown by a sampling of posts on X in recent weeks.

It’s important to understand that when Pirates fans talk about Skubal to the Mets, it’s not because they think they should’ve signed him, nobody is saying that, it’s that they don’t think a team should have $2 billion in guaranteed contracts with virtually 0 penalty https://t.co/Z9yPEUo1OF — \/inny 🅱️uffone (@Veno202) November 24, 2026

Every Pittsburgh team is the same. 2 of them play under a cap system and have won things in my lifetime. The other hasn’t won since unrestricted free agency really became a thing 50 years ago. I wonder what the difference is. — MnM (@BloopAndABlast) November 25, 2026

The NFL isn't an apples-to-apples comparison for MLB. A salary cap won't cure organizational incompetence. Bob Nutting is still a problem.



We can acknowledge all this without treating Pirates fans like idiots for wanting a more equitable economic system.https://t.co/lvdFmBSRvZ — Rum Bunter (@rumbunter) November 25, 2026

Pirates fans’ frustration is palpable

The fans’ frustration is understandable. The Pirates haven’t reached the postseason since 2015, haven’t won a division title since 1992 and haven’t won a postseason series since defeating the Baltimore Orioles in the 1979 World Series. The Pirates haven’t been back to the World Series since then.

When fans see the New York Mets sign Tarik Skubal in free agency for nine years and $450 million, it only stokes their anger over the haves and have-nots. The Pirates haven’t signed a free agent for more than $39 million, which Francisco Liriano got in a three-year deal in 2013.

First baseman/outfielder Ryan O’Hearn signed a two-year, $29.5 million contract with the Pirates in January. That was the first multi-year contract the franchise gave a free agent since Ivan Nova signed a three-year, $26 million deal in 2016.

So, MLB’s $258.2 million salary cap proposal resonates with Pirates fans. What should resonate even more is the proposed $180.2 million floor.

Bob Nutting has never spent big since taking control of the franchise from Kevin McClatchy in 2007 after buying out minority owners’ shares to become majority owner. The Pirates’ payrolls have historically been among the bottom third among the 30 MLB franchises.

Nutting would have to allocate more funds to players, which would theoretically lead to better teams. Theoretically.

Pittsburgh fans also look at the city’s other two professional sports teams, the NFL’s Steelers and the NHL’s Penguins, and see them be competitive regularly. Well, fairly regularly.

Theoretically and fairly regularly. That’s a word and a phrase to remember.

How much would a salary cap help the Pirates?

The Steelers have famously not had a losing season since 2003. However, they have lost seven straight playoff games since 2016, haven’t been to the Super Bowl since 2010 and haven't won one since 2008.

The Penguins missed the playoffs for four consecutive seasons before losing in the first round to the Philadelphia Flyers last season and have the second-fewest points in the league this season. The franchise also hasn’t won the Stanley Cup since 2017.

Obviously, the Steelers and Penguins have had more recent success than the Pirates, but a salary cap hasn’t fixed all their woes. When the Steelers make it to the playoffs, they get crushed, and it’s been nearly a decade since the Penguins hoisted the Cup.

Small-market MLB teams can have success

Having been around the Pirates since 1988, I can say it’s more than a lack of spending that hurts them. Incompetent management on and off the field, and a general lack of pride and desire to win, have hurt the Pirates as much as the sport’s financial inequities.

The Milwaukee Brewers have been to the postseason in nine of the last 10 seasons and finally broke through with the franchise’s first World Series title this year. The Brewers play in MLB’s smallest market.

The Brewers beat another low-revenue team in the World Series, downing the Tampa Bay Rays in five games. The Rays were in the playoffs for the sixth time in eight years.

The franchise closest to the Pirates is also a postseason regular. The Cleveland Guardians were in the playoffs for the eighth time in 11 years and had the lowest payroll in the sport in 2026, yet reached the American League Championship Series before losing to the Rays.

Many Pirates fans believe sacrificing the 2027 season to get a salary cap would be a good thing. Au contraire, Sugar Bear. I lived through the 242-day strike that wiped out the 1994 World Series.

I suspect many fans supporting a work stoppage were either not born or too young to remember the strike's ramifications and how baseball has never fully recovered. Not long before the strike, MLB rivaled the NFL in popularity. Then a significant segment of fans quit caring and never came back.

MLB is No. 3 now in the consciousness of the nation’s sports fans, having also fallen behind the NBA.

The sad part is MLB is in its best spot in years. The woeful Los Angeles Angels are going to sell for a record $400 billion. TV ratings and attendance are good. I see more kids wearing MLB merchandise than I have in years. Missing a season would be devastating to the sport’s momentum,

Again, I get Pirates fans' frustration. The bottom line, though, is the players always win the CBA negotiations, and there is no way they will agree to a salary cap.

Fans will have to settle for the Pirates deciding one day to run their operations like the Brewers, Rays, or Guardians.

It isn’t the easiest way to live, but it’s a better plan than a nuclear option.