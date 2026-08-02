Pirates-Reds restart time: Rain delay updates from Cincinnati on August 1

Forecasts show the storm should pass by 9 p.m. ET, offering a clear window to finish the game before the trade deadline on Monday.

The umpiring crew let both teams suffer through the rain for as long as possible, but eventually Mother Nature would not be denied. At the conclusion of the top of the sixth inning, Saturday night's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds entered into a rain delay. Pittsburgh is leading, 4-1, behind five strong innings from starter Braxton Ashcraft.

With the trade deadline looming on Monday, Aug. 3, every result can have an outsized impact — especially for a Pittsburgh team looking to buy despite a recent losing skid. The Pirates would no doubt love to get the rest of this game in tonight, both to get a win under their belt ahead of the deadline and to avoid having to play a potential doubleheader on Sunday. Is that possible? Let's take a look at what the forecast says.

Pirates-Reds restart time: When will play resume in Cincinnati?

First pitch got underway at 6:40 p.m. ET, but it became clear pretty quickly that the weather was going to be a challenge as both teams were forced to pitch through rain for multiple innings. Finally, play was called just before 8:30 p.m. ET, right after the final out was recorded in the top half of the sixth inning.

The Reds have not released any information about when play might resume as of this writing. The rain has started really coming down — nothing beats a summer thunderstorm in the Midwest — but the good news is that, for as wet as things are at the moment, this rain delay shouldn't be all that long. And there's a good window to finish the rest of the game once it blows through.

Great American Ball Park forecast: How much more rain is expected?

A look at the weather radar in Cincinnati shows a pretty gnarly storm currently battering the area. But said storm is pretty thin, and as it moves west to east, it shouldn't be too long before the skies clear a bit. Here's what the forecast says for the remainder of the night.

Hour (ET) Chance of precipitation 9 p.m. 65% 10 p.m. 64% 11 p.m. 61% 12 a.m. 49%

There's a bunch of rain expected for the next 20-30 minutes. But after 9 p.m. ET, the area around Great American Ball Park should be in the clear, with no inclement weather imminent behind it. That means that, with any luck, this should be a relatively brief rain delay, and we should be able to play the last few innings without any more interference.