Predicting the White Sox rotation after Luis Castillo deal kicks off trade deadline

With a surprise lead in the AL Central in spite of a rotation that ranks just 16th in the Majors in starter ERA (and 22nd since June 1), it was nearly a guarantee that the Chicago White Sox would try to upgrade their staff ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline. And sure enough, their first move did just that: According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Chicago has acquired veteran Luis Castillo from the Seattle Mariners for reliever Seranthony Dominguez, outfielder Nolan Jones and catching prospect Boston Smith.

ESPN's Alden Gonzalez also reported that the White Sox will be taking on all of Castillo's contract — the prorated portion of his $22.75 million salary this year plus $22.75 million next year as well. That's hardly nothing, but what sort of impact will the righty have on Chicago's slumping rotation? Let's dive in.

Why the Chicago White Sox traded for Luis Castillo

The White Sox found themselves in something of a tricky spot. On the one hand, they entered play on Saturday 2.5 games clear of the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central, with a +47 run differential that suggests that's not a fluke. On the other, no one expected this team to be this competitive this soon, which raises the question of just how much future value Chicago wants to sacrifice for a team that sure feels ahead of schedule.

Castillo is an attempt to split the baby. The 33-year-old is very much in decline, with a career-worst K rate and a 5.06 ERA so far this season — a performance so troublesome that the Mariners had to resort to piggybacking him to limit his exposure. But he comes with quite the track record, and he at least offers a level of competence that the back of this White Sox rotation otherwise lacked. Chicago had payroll space to burn, and all they had to give up was a middling reliever in Dominguez and a prospect in Smith who was blocked by both Edgar Quero and Kyle Teel. They at least raised their floor without giving up much meaningful value.

What will the Chicago White Sox rotation look like with Luis Castillo?

One look at the White Sox updated rotation makes clear why they made this move.

Rotation spot Player 2026 ERA 1. RHP Sean Burke 3.04 2. RHP Davis Martin 3.62 3. LHP Anthony Kay 4.25 3. RHP Luis Castillo 5.06 4. RHP Erick Fedde 4.13

Previously, Chicago had been handing 60 percent of its starts to Anthony Kay, Erick Fedde and struggling rookie Noah Schultz — hardly a recipe for playoff success. Castillo comes with red flags of his own, but there's at least reason to feel better about him taking the ball to start a postseason game than someone like Fedde or Schultz.

Of course, that ERA column on the right would suggest that Chicago should be far from done if they're really serious about contending this fall. Which, to be clear, they should be: This is a legitimately deep and dangerous offense, and the AL is as wide-open as it will likely ever be. You can understand why Chris Getz doesn't want to accelerate his timeline that dramatically, but sometimes you need to update your priors in response to new information.

And all the information we have tells us that, hard as it is to believe, it wouldn't be shocking to see this White Sox team in the ALCS or beyond if they added a proven frontline starter to the mix. Castillo has quite the resume, but he's very far from that at this point in his career. The best Chicago can hope for is a pitcher who gives them a chance to outslug the opponent every fifth day, and while that has its value during the regular season, October will require something a bit more.