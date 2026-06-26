Projected MLB All-Star starting lineups with first round of voting in the books

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves dominate the NL projections, while powerhouse hitters like Yordan Alvarez lead the AL selections.

The first round of 2026 MLB All-Star voting is complete, revealing the projected starting lineups for the American and National Leagues.

MLB fans have made their voices heard by casting their votes for who they feel is deserving of a starting spot in the 2026 All-Star Game that will take place in Philadelphia on July 14th. As we enter Phase 2 of voting, there seems to be a steady mix of familiar faces as well as some breakout stars seeking recognition for their first-half efforts.

With fans having such an impact on deciding the lineups for the mid-summer classic, there is sure to be some controversy. While these lineups are not set in stone, let's take a look at the projected starting 9 for both the American and National League squads.

National League projected starters

Note: The National League will be managed by Los Angeles Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts.

C: Drake Baldwin, Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves have cooled down as of late, but they had a historic start to the 2026 campaign. The franchise's best start in 30 years would not have been possible without the play of their young backstop, Drake Baldwin.

Baldwin is slashing .268 this season with 14 homers and 39 RBIs after claiming the National League Rookie of the Year award a season ago.

1B: Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers

This is where some controversy lies. Many believe that Freddie Freeman's successor in Atlanta, Matt Olson, is more deserving of a starting spot. Per usual, this is a debate where both sides have compelling arguments, but as for now, it is Freeman who leads the vote.

Freeman hitting .282 with 13 long balls and 43 driven in will be participating in his 10th MLB All-Star Game in 17 career seasons.

2B Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves

When people talk about the 2026 Braves, one name that has been wrongfully ignored is Ozzie Albies. Aside from some pesky injuries, Albies has been a consistent workhorse at second base for Atlanta over the last several seasons.

With Olson and Baldwin getting a lot of attention, it is almost hard to believe Albies has put together just as good as a first half as his former teammate Freddie Freeman. Albies is hitting .281 with 12 homers and 42 RBIs, seeking his fourth MLB All-Star Game appearance.

3B: Max Muncy, Los Angeles Dodgers

At the hot corner, it is looking like yet another Los Angeles Dodger is going to claim the starting spot. Power-hitting lefty Max Muncy currently leads the vote at third base by a landslide.

Muncy is hitting .266 this season with 16 homers and 34 RBIs.

SS: CJ Abrams, Washington Nationals

Shortstop is the only position in the infield that is looking like it will be represented by someone other than the Dodgers or Braves. Atlanta's division rival CJ Abrams has a slight lead over the Dodgers SS Mookie Betts.

This vote could come down to the wire in Phase 2 but at some point there will be fans across the globe that go "Okay, the Braves and the Dodgers can't be the only two teams represented in the National League."

Abrams is deserving of the spot, as he is hitting .287 with 17 homers and 57 driven in. His stellar defense as the captain of the infield for the Washington Nationals is another reason to give him the edge over Betts.

DH: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

And we're back to the Dodgers. Manager Dave Roberts is going to feel like he can't get away from his team this summer. This one, however, comes as absolutely no surprise and not even one we need to provide further explanation for. We could be talking about the greatest player of all time. Shohei Ohtani will DH for the National League. With a near one million vote gap between Ohtani and second-place DH candidate Kyle Schwarber, this one feels like a shoo-in.

Ohtani is putting together another great season after somewhat of a slow start by his standards. The now nine-year major league veteran is hitting .295 with 17 homers and 46 RBIs.

OF: Andy Pages, Los Angeles Dodgers

Yes, even in the outfield we are likely to see another Los Angeles Dodger. Andy Pages is having a breakout season around the superstars we are used to having success. Casual fans would find it hard to believe that Pages currently has more RBIs than Freeman, Ohtani or Muncy, but that is the case. In fact, he has more RBIs than anyone in the National League (58).

Pages is hitting .266 with 15 homers so far this season as well. This would mark his first All-Star Game appearance of his young career.

OF: Brandon Marsh, Philadelphia Phillies

With the All-Star Game taking place at Citizens Bank Park, it would only make sense to find somewhere to fit in a deserving Phillie in the starting nine. With superstars Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber unfairly playing star-studed positions, outfielder Brandon Marsh has the best chance to represent the true "home team" of the event.

Marsh is hitting an impressive .321 this season to go along with 11 homers and 38 RBIs. Like Pages, this would give Marsh his first opportunity to compete in the All-Star Game.

OF: Michael Harris II, Atlanta Braves

Rounding out the starting nine for the National League is most likely to be not another Dodger but yes, another Brave. Michael Harris II has put it all together this season and has displayed the consistency he has been seeking since coming into the league and only showing flashes of greatness.

If Ronald Acuna Jr. were healthy, we would be talking about him taking the last outfield spot, but since this is not the case, his teammate Harris II is next in line. Harris II is hitting .306 with 14 homers and 42 RBIs while also arguably being the best defensive center fielder in the National League.

American League Projected starters

Note: John Schneider, the manager of the Toronto Blue Jays, will be in charge of the lineup card for the American League.

C Shea Langeliers, Athletics

At one point in his young career, Shea Langeliers was thought of as one of the most prolific prospects in the game. Now in his fifth big league season, he is showing why.

The A's backstop is hitting .265 with an impressive 19 homers and 40 RBIs this season and is seeking his first All-Star Game appearance.

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

Like father, like son. Going after his seventh consecutive all-star roster spot, Vladmir Guerrero Jr. is projected to be the starting first baseman for the 2026 American League team.

Known as a power threat, Guerrero has only hit four homers this season, so maybe a little bit of favoritism is playing into the large amount of votes he is getting, but a .277 batting average and 32 RBIs through his first 76 games is nothing to sneeze at. Jon Schenider will likely get to pencil in his normal first baseman on his lineup card.

2B Ernie Clement, Tornot Blue Jays

Right beside Guerrero Jr. on the infield could be his teammate Ernie Clement. Clement is an excellent defender who is also hitting .292 with 7 homers and 28 RBIs so far this season.

Voters feel like this stat line is deserving enough to start at second base for Jon Schenider in the mid-summer classic and would be Clement's first All-Star Game appearance.

3B Junior Caminero, Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays are right on the heels of the New York Yankees in the AL East and that is thanks in part to the play of third baseman Junior Caminero who leads the vote at the hot corner. Caminero is following up a breakout 2025 campaign with one on pace to be equally as impressive.

Caminero is hitting .279 with 16 homers and 37 RBIs so far this season, and he is looking to represent the Rays for the second consecutive season in the All-Star Game.

SS Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals

This is one position we could see change very soon due to the health of Bobby Witt Jr. being in question. However, assuming Witt is healthy, he will have the starting spot.

The speed demon is hitting .294 with 10 homers and 32 RBIs this season and has also stolen a league-leading 28 bases this season. This would be his third consecutive trip to the MLB All-Star Game.

DH: Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros

Designated hitters are notorious for being a major power threat. The same is true for the current favorite to earn that position for the American League this year. Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez is hitting for average and power and is putting together an MVP-type season.

Alvarez is hitting .322 with a jaw-dropping 25 homers already and 56 runs driven in. This one is about a lock.

OF: Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins

If it weren't for injuries, we would be discussing generational talents Aaron Judge and Mike Trout at this point. With both of those superstars dealing with injury, it is next man up in the outfield for the AL, and we start with Byron Buxton.

Buxton is tied with Alvarez for the league lead in homers this season (25) while also hitting .270, driving in 40 runs from the leadoff position and playing a stellar center field for the Twins.

OF: Julio Rodriguez, Seattle Mariners

Despite not putting together his best start of his career, Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez is still on track to find himself in the starting lineup for the 2026 MLB All-Star game.

Rodriguez has consistently shown how no ball is out of his range in the outfield and is still hitting .248 this season with 14 homers and 38 RBIs. This would be his fourth MLB All-Star Game appearance.

OF: Cody Bellinger, New York Yankees

If the Yankees' first option in the outfield isn't available, their next choice isn't half bad either. Cody Bellinger has found himself at the top of the votes for a starting outfield spot in Phase 1.

The left-handed slugger is hitting .271 this season with 11 HR and 49 runs driven in. He has made two other all-star rosters in his career, but this would be his first with the New York Yankees.

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