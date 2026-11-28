Jazz Chisholm Jr. fell short of his lofty prediction before what turned out to be his final season with the New York Yankees. Now he is headed to the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Yankees decided not to pursue Chisholm when he became a free agent earlier this month. Instead, he agreed to a two-year, $40 million contract with the American League East rival Blue Jays on Friday, which includes an opt out after next season.

Chisholm predicted he would join the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani as just the second 50-50 player in MLB history in 2026. Instead, Chisholm hit 19 home runs, stole 41 bases and slashed .231/.312/.399 in 137 games. That left the Yankees wanting more from their primary second baseman in 2027.

Who will that second baseman be? The Yankees could go in various directions to replace Chisholm.

Sign Brandon Lowe as a free agent

Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lowe is the best fit as a left-handed power hitter playing in Yankee Stadium. The 32-year-old hit .260/.331/.493 with 35 home runs and 96 RBIs for the Pittsburgh Pirates this year, and his 5.3 bWAR was a career high.

Lowe is expected to sign a three-year contract in the $65 million-$70 million range, and the Yankees would have to forfeit a draft pick because of an attached qualifying offer. However, Lowe would give the Yankees their best shot at rising to the top of the American League East after finishing second to the Blue Jays last year and the Tampa Bay Rays this year.

Sign Luis Arraez as a free agent

Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Luis Arraez | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The contact-heavy Arraez does not fit the usual Bronx Bomber profile. However, the three-time batting champion can set the table for the big hitters.

Arraez, 29, batted .310/.345/.419 combined with six homers and 64 RBIs in 151 games for the San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies this year. He also struck out just 28 times in 655 plate appearances, making him a welcome addition to a lineup that ranked sixth in MLB in strikeouts.

Trade for Diamondbacks’ Ketel Marte

The Arizona Diamondbacks want to rid themselves of Marte after he has missed games with unexcused absences in each of the last four seasons. Marte has full no-trade rights but might waive them to go to New York, and the Yankees can absorb the final five years and $87.5 million remaining on Marte’s contract.

Marte, 33, slipped in 2026 after being an All-Star each of the previous two seasons but still hit .249/.316/.432 with 22 home runs and 76 RBIs in 141 games. The Yankees could fulfill the Diamondbacks’ needs in the rotation and first base and second base.

Trade for Marlins’ Xavier Edwards

Miami Marlins second baseman Xavier Edwards | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A switch-hitting speed-and-contact player, Edwards would also add a different dynamic to the Yankees and is not eligible for free agency until 2029. This year, the 27-year-old batted .280/.360/.371 with six homers, 52 RBIs and 21 stolen bases in 142 games.

The Marlins don’t seem inclined to trade Edwards. However, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman could make an enticing offer with a young power-hitting corner outfielder.

Give the job to Anthony Volpe

New York Yankees second baseman Anthony Volpe | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Volpe lost his starting shortstop job last season, and George Lombard Jr. seems entrenched there now. However, the Yankees aren’t ready to give up on the 25-year-old Volpe, so the logical move is to shift him to second base if they don’t acquire a better option.

Volpe had 3.3 bWAR as a rookie in 2023, when he also won a Gold Glove, then 3.5 in 2024. Those figures dropped to 1.6 in 2025 and 1.2 this year, when he hit .245/.321/.336 with two homers and 28 RBIs in 70 games.



