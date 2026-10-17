Rays vs. Guardians player stats, live box score and match stats for ALCS Game 4

Game 4 of the ALCS comes a day later than expected, as Mother Nature scuttled things on Friday night and forced the Tampa Bay Rays and the Cleveland Guardians in to chaos for the rest of what could still well be a long series.

We'll see if the rain dampens Cleveland's momentum, as the Guards snatched a 2-1 lead behind a dominant effort from ace Gavin Williams in Game 3 on Thursday afternoon. Tampa's offensive struggles have just about reached a crisis point, especially with star third baseman Junior Caminero, who looks nowhere near his usual MVP self right now.

The good news for the Rays is that they won't have to face Williams again, and Cleveland's rotation depth could be put to the test in this new compressed schedule. The Guards are going to try and cobble together a bullpen game in Game 4, starting with righty (and former Ray) Shawn Armstrong and potentially featuring Joey Cantillo and others from there. Tampa, meanwhile, sends righty Nick Martinez to the mound hoping to even the series and ensure things will head back to Tropicana Field next week.

Can the Rays finally look like the team that led the AL in wins this season? Or will the Guardians move one win away from their first pennant since 2016 — and one step closer to ending a title drought that stretches back nearly 80 years? Fans can follow along with all of the action, player stats and game stats with us below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Rays vs. Guardians live player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary

Odds and player props for Rays vs. Guardians