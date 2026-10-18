Rays vs. Guardians player stats, live box score and match stats for ALCS Game 5

Just when it seemed like the Cleveland Guardians were ready to grab hold of this ALCS, the Tampa Bay Rays got off the mat — with some much-needed help from their biggest bats. Junior Caminero, Yandy Diaz and Jonathan Aranda had failed to get going across the first three games of this series; in Game 4, though, that trio went a combined 6-for-14 with a homer and five RBI in a 7-3 win.

Now things are all square at two games apiece, setting up an all-important Game 5 in Cleveland on Sunday evening, one that figures to go a long way toward deciding who will move on to the World Series. And as you might expect for a must-win game, both teams are sending aces to the mound: rookie Parker Messick for the Guardians and righty Drew Rasmussen for the Rays. Rasmussen was uncharacteristically shaky while taking the loss in Game 1, while Messick got through five scoreless innings in Game 2 despite allowing eight baserunners.

Can the Rays ride their sudden offensive momentum to a second straight win, one that would send them back home with a chance to clinch their first AL pennant since 2008? Or will Cleveland find a way to Guards Ball their way one step closer to the World Series? Fans can follow along with all of the action, player stats and game stats with us below.

Score

Live game tracker and play-by-play

Box score: Rays vs. Guardians live player stats and team stats

Game leaders and summary

Odds and player props for Rays vs. Guardians