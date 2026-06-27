Realistic Sonny Gray trade packages the Braves, Cubs and Padres could offer

Sonny Gray would be a strong addition to just about any contender’s starting rotation. The Boston Red Sox right-hander is 9-1 with a 2.95 ERA in 14 starts this season. Gray is likely to be selected for his fourth All-Star Game in his 14-year career.

In short, Gray has been everything the Red Sox hoped they would get when they acquired him in an offseason trade. Well, almost everything. They hoped he would lead them to the postseason, but that seems quite doubtful now that Boston is 34-46 and buried in the American League East basement.

The Red Sox have a tightrope to walk to trade Sonny Gray

While Gray would seemingly be an attractive trade chip, the Red Sox might have a hard time finding a partner for a couple of reasons. The most obvious one is that the 36-year-old has a full no-trade clause and can be choosy about where he wants to go if the Red Sox were to strike a deal.

Secondly, Gray has a $30-million mutual option for 2027 in his contract, with a $10-million buyout. History overwhelmingly suggests he will become a free agent because no player has exercised a mutual option since Aramis Ramirez in 2014 with the Milwaukee Brewers.

So, the Red Sox wouldn’t get a whole lot back for what would essentially be a pricey rental pitcher, even if they paid down part or perhaps all of the buyout. Here is what a potential return would look like for the Red Sox if they were to trade Gray to three teams that could use him.

What the Atlanta Braves might trade for Sonny Gray

The Braves’ big lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East is rapidly shrinking, and Atlanta could use some reinforcements for the stretch drive. Gray would give the Braves a quality veteran to slot into the rotation behind ace left-hander Chris Sale.

Working under the assumption that the Red Sox aren’t going to get a top prospect for Gray, one minor leaguer the Braves could offer that might pique Boston’s interest is Double-A Columbus first baseman David McCabe.

McCabe, 26, is older for his level, but his production has been strong this year. He is hitting .282/.382/.550 with 16 home runs in 53 games.

What the Chicago Cubs might trade for Sonny Gray

The Chicago Cubs traded for a starting pitcher on Thursday when they acquired left-hander David Peterson from the New York Mets after right-handers Ben Brown and Edward Cabrera were placed on the injured list. However, Chicago would really bolster its rotation by adding Gray as they attempt to chase down the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central.

A sleeper prospect with upside like High-A South Bend infielder Ty Southisene could get a deal done. The 21-year-old switch-hitter has a .331/.448/.372 slash line with 19 stolen bases since being promoted from Low-A Myrtle Beach.

What the San Deigo Padres might trade for Sonny Gray

The San Diego Padres' chances of beating out the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West are slim, but San Diego is a realistic wild card team. Gray would give the Padres the No. 1 starter they currently lack, as Michael King would be much better slotted as a No. 2.

Like the Braves, the Padres could offer a second-tier prospect with power in Triple-A El Paso, first baseman Romeo Sanabria. The 24-year-old left-handed hitter was promoted this week after hitting .247/.345/.394 with eight homers in 66 games for Double-A San Antonio.

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