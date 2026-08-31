Red Sox announcer Will Flemming’s apology to Yankees comes with a huge caveat

Leave it to a second baseman with a below-average OPS, a former third baseman who had a -0.6 bWAR in six seasons and a 47-year-old announcer to bring some much-needed passion back to the New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox rivalry.

For those unfamiliar with Red Sox radio announcer Will Flemming, you certainly know his name and voice now. Flemming and color commentator Will Middlebrooks went viral on Sunday afternoon after ripping into Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., who stole second and third base with his team up six runs in the eighth inning.

Most notably, Flemming called on Red Sox pitcher Jovani Moran to intentionally hit Yankees catcher Austin Wells, who was at the plate at the time. Wells then homered, and Flemming began venting about what he felt was Chisholm slowly jogging down the third-base line.

Red Sox radio broadcaster Will Flemming says Boston's pitcher should drill Austin Wells and fight Jazz Chisholm Jr. because he thinks Chisholm is a "bush league player" that "doesn't play the game the right way" pic.twitter.com/wtXivJobxG — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 31, 2026

“Moran should fight Chisholm,” Flemming said. “[Moran] is walking toward the third-base line, staring at him there.”

Flemming also said that Chisholm, a two-time All-Star, “plays the game the wrong way.” Middlebrooks accused Chisholm of being “selfish” and “padding” his stats; the veteran second baseman’s second steal marked his 40th of the season.

Boston Red Sox radio announcer Will Flemming apologized for his comments about Jazz Chisholm Jr., but should it matter?

Flemming took to social media on Monday afternoon to apologize to the Yankees organization, though he did not mention Chisholm by name.

“Since I have been receiving nonstop calls and threats, I felt like it was important to hop back on here and say: My comments during yesterday’s broadcast crossed a line. I’m emotional and a fan at heart, and that bled into the broadcast,” ​​Flemming wrote.

As of publication, neither Chisholm nor the Yankees had responded to Flemming. The Red Sox also had not yet addressed Flemming’s remarks.

Chisholm plays with an enthusiasm that often draws mixed reactions, especially on social media. But an announcer proposing that a pitcher “fight” an opposing player is an egregious decision. Yankees fans can say whatever they want about the late John Sterling and his unique home run calls, but he never encouraged violence.

If Flemming truly felt the need to apologize, then why did he omit Chisholm’s name? We cannot emphasize enough that Flemming suggested that a pitcher fight another player. It remained unclear as of Monday afternoon if the two had spoken privately, though that would not excuse either the overall comments or his non-apology.

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Flemming citing his status as a “fan at heart” shouldn’t matter, either. Audacy and WEEI do not pay him to be a fan. Anyone who has ever worked with or covered a team, regardless of level, knows that the lines tend to blur. The notion that journalists must be “impartial” often fades when they spend that much time around players, coaches and the organization itself. I’m speaking from experience, having spent several years covering high school and college sports for Gannett/USA Today.

But there’s a level of professionalism required, and Flemming fell short. Then, when the time came to apologize, he didn’t even bother to publicly tell Chisholm that he regretted his comments.

As for Middlebrooks, at least his belief that Chisholm was “selfish” comes from the perspective of a retired player. He shared a locker room with the likes of David Ortiz, Dustin Pedroia and Jon Lester, all of whom were immensely respected figures on and off the field. If he feels that Chisholm was going a step too far in tealing bases with a sizable lead, then at least he didn’t go over the line the way that Flemming did.

If the postseason began today, the Yankees would host the Red Sox in the Wild Card Series. If Chisholm and New York advance to the Division Series, perhaps he could send an autographed pair of boxing gloves up to Flemming and Middlebrooks’ radio booth.