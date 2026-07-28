Red Sox can say goodbye to these prospects if they trade for Angels' Zach Neto

Three specific prospects now sit at the center of negotiations, each carrying high value that could seal the agreement.

Zach Neto is no clown fish. He has become a white whale for the Boston Red Sox to chase. Rumors of Boston's interest in Neto remain active as he's one of the few controllable bright young pieces who could get traded in the next few days. After the Curtis Mead for Connelly Early trade with the Washington Nationals, expect the unexpected with them whether it’s making the Los Angeles Angels a desirable enough deal for Neto or finding a lesser fix at shortstop.

The one truly untouchable prospect the Red Sox need to hold onto is Franklin Arias. One of the best prospects in the game, he’s only 20-years-old and already in Triple-A. Not a solution for this season, the Red Sox can make things work with a position change for someone. Neto, owning a -8 OAA this year which ties last season’s total already for the worst of his career, might be best-suited at second base or third base once Arias is deemed ready.

Always the possibility of trading Arias in a completely different deal now or later, we should believe he’ll be a deal breaker for Boston. However, three other prospects feel like they’d be an absolute must to make up for his exclusion. The Red Sox can say goodbye to these prospects if they’re able to pull in Neto.

RHP, Anthony Eyanson

The second-best Red Sox prospect according to MLB Pipeline, pitcher Anthony Eyanson ranks 49th overall in the league. The 21-year-old righty has a 1.13 ERA in the minors this year and is performing well above his third-round draft selection in 2025. He has earned every bit of recognition on the farm this season. If the Red Sox are going to hold up on Arias, Eyanson is an absolute must to convince the Angels to send Neto to Boston. Otherwise, Neto is staying put or going somewhere else.

C, Franklin Primera

The Angels want a young catcher, apparently convinced Logan O’Hoppe isn’t the answer. This makes Red Sox prospect Franklin Primera a primary target of theirs in a Neto trade. The 19-year-old is hitting .374/.498/.607 this season combined at Rookie Ball and Single-A. For all of the catching woes the Red Sox may believe they have at times, they can’t sit around and wait to see who Primera becomes.

2B/SS, Henry Godbout

Out of the kindness of their hearts, the Angels haven’t demanded Arias. However, they will call upon the Red Sox to sacrifice Henry Godbout. He is regarded as the organization’s second-best infield prospect and while currently injured, his .277/.410/.492 slash line with 7 home runs this season was a good indication of putting together a solid season. The broken hand suffered in June makes him iffy to return at all in 2026. Fortunately, this isn’t the kind of IL stint that should scare off anyone.

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