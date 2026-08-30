Reds vs. Cubs rain delay: Updated start time, forecast from Wrigley Field

The Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs are set to square off in the rubber match of their three-game set from Wrigley Field on Sunday night, and if the first two games — which featured a combined 40 runs — are any indication, we're in for some fireworks. Unfortunately, you can't enjoy fireworks in the rain, and it appears that weather is going to delay the festivities on the North Side for just a bit.

With rain once again making its way through the Chicagoland area (it is still the summer, after all), the Cubs announced just prior to the scheduled first pitch time of 7:20 p.m. ET/6:20 p.m. CT that Sunday night's game would begin in a rain delay. That means we'll have to wait a little bit to watch Cincy righty Chase Burns take the mound against one of the hottest offenses in baseball. But for how long? We've got all the latest updates from Wrigley.

When will the Reds-Cubs game start on Sunday?

Thankfully, it doesn't appear that this rain delay will be a particularly lengthy one. In fact, Chicago has already announced a new start time of 7:45 p.m. ET/6:45 p.m. CT, just 25 minutes or so after the originally scheduled first pitch.

Chicago Cubs claim tonight's rain-delayed game will start at 7:45 p.m. ET, about 25 minutes late. — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubMLB) August 30, 2026

That's great news for the Cubs, who are currently clinging to a one-game lead in the race for the top NL Wild Card spot against the hard-charging Philadelphia Phillies. Chicago doesn't want anything to do with a lengthy delay or a rainout that could lead to scheduling shenanigans down the line. Luckily, that shouldn't be the case.

Wrigley Field forecast: How much more rain is expected in Chicago?

You never know with summer storms in Chicago, but a look at the upcoming forecast suggests that we should be in the clear (relatively speaking at least) once the current storm system blows through as we approach 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT or so.

Hour (CT) Chance of precipitation 6 p.m. 77% 7 p.m. 42% 8 p.m. 38% 9 p.m. 42% 10 p.m. 36%

The latest radar data shows a large storm system making its way west to east through the heart of Chicago, and dumping a bunch of rain on Wrigley Field in the process. Fortunately, the tarp was already on to keep things relatively dry, and once this system blows through within the hour, there isn't much but clear skies behind it. The forecast calls for a less-than-50 percent chance of rain for the remainder of the night, and there are just small, scattered pockets of rain behind the current storm.