Royals-Rangers start time: Rain delay updates from Kansas City

An afternoon game between the Royals and Rangers has been delayed by severe weather in the region.

Both the Kansas City Royals and the Texas Rangers have had disappointing seasons, beginning the year hoping to be in postseason contention but entering Thursday's action under .500. Given how they've both underperformed, it should come as no surprise that they split the first two games of the series, with each game being decided by two runs. The rubber match was supposed to be played on Thursday afternoon, but Mother Nature is doing her best to interfere.

Thunderstorms have popped up in Kansas City, thus delaying the game and giving Rangers fans reason to miss their domed stadium in Arlington. Below, you'll find updates regarding when or even if this game will be played.

Royals-Rangers start time: When will the game begin in Kansas City?

This game was supposed to start at 1:10 p.m. CT, but the lack of cooperation from the weather impacted that. The unfortunate part of this delay is that we have no idea when this game is going to start, as the update from the official Royals' Twitter account said it'd provide an update when it's available.

The start of today's game vs. the Texas Rangers has been delayed. We will provide an updated start time when it is made available. — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 11, 2026

What we can do, though, is predict when this game might start, and fortunately, there's a clear window. With Accuweather's hourly forecast's assistance, we know that while thunderstorms are expected to remain in the area through the 2:00 p.m. CT hour, they should begin to subside soon after. The 3:00 p.m. CT forecast calls for clouds and some thunderstorms, and the 4:00 p.m. CT hour has no thunderstorms at all.

This gives reason to believe that the game can start sometime after 3:00 p.m. CT, which, while not imminent, wouldn't result in a postponement.

Kauffman Stadium forecast: How much more rain is expected?

No forecast is 100 percent accurate, but when looking at the expected precipitation over the next few hours, we can clearly see that there is a path for this game to be played without much issue.

Hour Chance of precipitation 2:00 p.m. CT 47% 3:00 p.m. CT 54% 4:00 p.m. CT 49% 5:00 p.m. CT 19% 6:00 p.m. CT 19%

While there is a decent chance of rain in the immediate future, as the day progresses, the chance of precipitation lessens, going as high as 54% in Kansas City to just 19%. That figure is even smaller in reality, knowing that Kauffman Stadium only takes up a small portion of Kansas City.

Not only does the forecast indicate that this game can, and will, be played, but both of these teams will be desperate to get the game in. Both the Royals and Rangers are beginning new series on Friday, and more importantly, the Rangers are not scheduled to make another trip to Kansas City this season, so the last thing anyone wants to do is see this game be made up on a future date.

Even if the delay lasts for a few hours, that's better than a postponement.

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