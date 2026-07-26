Shea Langeliers injury has devastating ripple effects on the A's and MLB trade deadline

The human mind was not intended to spend this much time thinking about the value of MLB catchers. But here we are.

Power-hitting Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers was poised to be one of the major prizes of the trade deadline, but a cataclysmically timed meniscus tear has taken him off the board. This injury is a major chaos agent with just over a week until the deadline; it removes both the best catcher available in a shockingly catcher-needy ecosystem and robs the Athletics of a major haul in a season that has been … uh, not great. It is likewise a massive boon to the Minnesota Twins and Colorado Rockies, who just cornered the market on tradable catchers.

Shea Langeliers' injury ends a great season for the A's catcher

Jun 30, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers (23) slides into home plate before scoring a run on an RBI single by Athletics designated hitter Jonah Heim, not shown, during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, the first and foremost tragedy is of Langeliers himself, who will unfortunately have the best season of his career cut short by a knee injury. He will, however, hopefully take the rest of this Athletics season — which is going nowhere fast — to recover and be ready for whenever the 2027 season decides to begin. Langeliers is one of my favorite up-and-coming sluggers; the power is real, and he’s seen steady improvement across his offensive game. And while he isn’t a great framer or blocker, he’s a tremendous athlete with major pop time and a great arm. I hope Langeliers rebounds well.

For the Athletics, this is really bad. Whether or not their fans (whichever ones they haven’t yet spit on) wanted to trade Langeliers is immaterial against the reality of the kind of haul they could have gotten for him. Three teams expected to be active buyers — the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers — all arguably share the same biggest need: catcher. The Red Sox don’t spend like they used to, but they were still loaded with top-end young talent from one of MLB’s best farm systems this half-decade; when you have them, the Yankees and the Dodgers bidding? Things can get lucrative in a hurry.

Langeliers off the table sends the catcher market into overdrive

Jul 19, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman (15) celebrates his solo home run in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course I wanted Langeliers for the Red Sox. His right-handed power swing would look mighty fine sending balls over the Green Monster for the next few years, but c’est la vie. Boston, along with New York and Los Angeles, will now have to look elsewhere (or nowhere) to fill their catcher need, and are now likely to massively overpay for the upgrade. Enter the two winners of this situation: the Twins and Rockies.

Minnesota is poised to deal Ryan Jeffers in this catcher-hungry market, and what a deal they may be able to get now. And while I am skeptical that the Rockies actually want to trade Hunter Goodman given the season he’s had, they might get hit with one of those Vito Corleone offer-you-can’t-refuse type situations.

Jeffers is not the player Langeliers or Goodman is, but he’s solid and likely to command some serious return for a Twins team that needs to get busy living or get busy … idk doing something else. Throw in Adley Rutschman and we have ourselves a cornered catcher market. Options dwindling, buyers aplenty. I’m sure nothing irresponsible will come from this situation.

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