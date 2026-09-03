Shohei Ohtani's pride is hurting himself and the Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers need a healthy Shohei Ohtani to win their third straight World Series. Yes, Andrew Friedman has built a behemoth, thanks in part to the financial flex of Mark Walter and one of the best farm systems in all of baseball. But there is one injury they cannot overcome, and that is Shohei, who is at the center of all that is right with the Dodgers.

These days, he is at the center of all that is wrong. Ohtani has looked uncomfortable at the plate, and isn't even throwing off the mound. His days as a two-way star may indeed be numbered, at least in the variety we're accustomed to. Los Angeles will ask a lot of Ohtani come October, which means he needs to rest in September if necessary. I'd consider this situation dire.

Shohei Ohtani does not look like himself at all right now. I've said this for months, pitching injured was going to lead to a decline in his bat. Shut him down from pitching. Focus on getting as healthy as possible for October. They need his offense. pic.twitter.com/y876AxkcIQ — Doug McKain (@DMAC_LA) September 3, 2026

Shohei Ohtani won't let the Dodgers give him time off

What Ohtani says of his status sounds much different than Dave Roberts' spin these days. Typically, Roberts is a player-friendly coach who lets his own players comment on their health. In the case of Ohtani, the skipper finally stepped up and said the obvious: Shohei isn't right.

Dave Roberts said he noticed Shohei Ohtani looking off physically tonight. Called it “the tip of the iceberg” with what he’s seen out of Ohtani lately. Said he expects to talk to Ohtani tomorrow about how he’s feeling, but Roberts downplayed the idea of an IL stint for Ohtani. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) September 3, 2026

"If he's feeling the way that visibly looks, then really not helping anyone, so that's the conversation that I'll have with him," Roberts told reporters, before also admitting that an IL stint is "very unlikely." Who's really calling the shots, then?

Ohtani hasn't pitched since early July, and his next start is nowhere in sight. Roberts wouldn't even commit to Ohtani pitching again this regular season, let alone in the playoffs, when the Dodgers need him most. This is just two years after Ohtani underwent his second Tommy John surgery, which cost him all of 2024. He's already reached the number of starts (14) he made in 2025, so some planned rest makes sense, but the lack of transparency with fans offers a sense of panic.

When asked about his health via interpreters, Ohtani has routinely told reports he's fine and ready to go. The Dodgers actions suggest otherwise, and ultimately they should make the call, rather than Shohei.

Can the Dodgers win a World Series without Shohei Ohtani?

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering a postseason without their perennial NL MVP candidate and arguably the greatest player of his generation would be the biggest test of this Dodgers dynasty. Yes, Los Angeles is loaded. The rotation, even without Ohtani, features Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tarik Skubal, Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow as playoff starters.

Starting pitcher ERA Yoshinobu Yamamoto 2.67 Tarik Skubal 2.84 Blake Snell 2.42 Tyler Glasnow 2.79

The bullpen could be an area of weakness, even with Tanner Scott and Alex Vesia at the back end. Edwin Diaz's return has not brought the expected jolt — in fact, he's back on the IL, which is probably for the best. Roki Sasaki could pitch out of the 'pen to mask some flaws much like last postseason. Overall, the pitching staff should be able to make due without Ohtani, even in high-leveral games.

Where the Dodgers suffer most without Ohtani is the lineup. It's a small sample size, which says a lot about Shohei's longevity despite playing two positions, but in six games without him, the Dodgers have batted just .228 with a .668 OPS. They are 4-2 in those games, which speaks to their pitching staff.

Winning regular season games without Ohtani is doable, especially since the NL West is pretty much wrapped up. Winning in the playoffs without Shohei is where things get tricky, and it's why Ohtani ought to swallow his pride and sit on the IL for 10 days. It'll only help him and the Dodgers in the long run.