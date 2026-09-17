Sources: Cade Cavalli, Nationals closing in on contract extension

Right-handed pitcher Cade Cavalli and the Washington Nationals are closing in on a contract extension, according to sources familiar with the deal.

Cavalli, 28, has emerged as a foundational piece in the Nationals’ rotation, with a 3.12 ERA and 194 strikeouts in 164.2 innings. His fastball, which hovers around 97 mph, has been highly effective, but it’s been the emergence of the cutter and knuckle-curve that has brought his game to a new level. And in a year where the rotation has been a question mark, it’s been Cavalli and left-hander Andrew Alvarez who have provided stability.

Nationals show faith Cade Cavalli isn't a one-year wonder

The cutter was introduced to his arsenal on June 25, as noted by Eric Samulski, and Cavalli has since been a different pitcher. In the first half of the season, Cavalli had a 3.83 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 98.2 innings. In the second half of the season, he has a 2.05 ERA in 11 games while recording an 84/16 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

It’s precisely what the Nationals had in mind when they selected Cavalli with the No. 22 pick in the 2020 draft. He didn’t pitch in 2020 because of COVID. He debuted in the minors in 2021, pitching in High-A, Double-A and Triple-A, and posted a 3.36 ERA in 24 games. He underwent Tommy John surgery and missed the entire 2023 season and pitched in only three minor-league games in 2024. Through it all, even with the Nationals hiring new front office leadership, the organization never lost faith in Cavalli.

And in working toward extending him, it’s clear that the Nationals believe that the 2026 breakout is a sign of things to come for Cavalli.

Cavalli is close to being cemented as the Nationals’ long-term ace and one of their franchise cornerstones alongside 24-year-old star James Wood. Star infielder CJ Abrams, meanwhile, is wrapping up his best major-league season, but has been the subject of repeated trade interest and the Nationals have yet to show much, if any willingness, to engage in such conversations.